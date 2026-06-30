Lionel Messi has joined Tom Holland's Spider-Man for a new promotional campaign for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. The collaboration brings together one of football's biggest names and one of Hollywood's most recognisable franchises. Sony has not disclosed how much the football star was paid, but the appearance highlights the value attached to Messi's global image.

The 40-second promo shows Messi arriving at a New York deli while searching for Spider-Man before Peter Parker reveals himself. The clip then shifts into a VFX sequence where Spider-Man takes Messi on a web-swinging ride through the city, ending with the film's title card and release date.

Released on Tuesday, the campaign quickly gained traction online, drawing around 2.9 million views on X and more than 1.1 million views on YouTube. Fans reacted to the unlikely crossover, with many highlighting the meeting of two global icons.

One post from @Sporf wrote: 'Nobody had Lionel Messi swinging through New York with Spider-Man on their 2026 bingo card.' Another account, @NoContextTobeyMaguire, pointed to Messi's previous Spider-Man connection, noting the footballer's Spider-Man-inspired celebration during his time at Inter Miami before appearing alongside the character in the new promo.

Throwback to when Lionel Messi celebrated a goal for Inter Miami by pretending to shoot webs from his wrists like Spider-Man



3 years later, Messi finally met him for real in a Brand New Day promo where Spider-Man took him on a web-swing through New York City pic.twitter.com/qYZppzrI9P — No Context Tobey Maguire (@OocTobeyM) June 30, 2026

The campaign also raises a broader marketing question: what could an appearance from Messi at this scale be worth?

What Was Messi's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Promo Fee?

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The exact figure remains unknown. Sony, Marvel and Messi's representatives have not disclosed any details about the agreement.

Unverified claims soon spread on X that Messi earned $15 million (£11.7 million) . Accounts including @mahdeeus and Culers Pro suggested the fee for roughly 20 seconds of screen time. The claims spread online, but there is no public confirmation that the figure is accurate.

A more reliable way to estimate the value is to look at Messi's existing commercial market. Forbes estimates Messi's net worth at around $1.1 billion (£858 million) and included him in its list of active athletes to reach billionaire status. His wealth comes from football earnings, sponsorships and licensing deals, including his lifetime partnership with Adidas and major brand agreements.

Messi's advertising rates have previously reached the highest levels of the market. His appearance in a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercial in 2024 carried a value of around $14 million (£10.9 million).

The Spider-Man collaboration, however, is a different type of deal. It appears to be a short entertainment crossover connected to Sony's wider film campaign rather than a traditional national advertising campaign.

Based on Messi's previous endorsement market, a realistic estimate would likely place the value of the appearance somewhere between $1 million and $5 million (£780,000 and £3.9 million). This depends on factors such as usage rights, exclusivity, promotional commitments and whether the agreement included additional social media activity.

The $15 million (£11.7 million) figure circulating online would represent the upper end of Messi's commercial market. Without confirmation, it remains speculation.

Why Messi Remains One of the Most Expensive Names in Marketing

Few athletes match Messi's mix of sporting success, global fame and marketing power. Forbes estimated he earned roughly $140 million (£109 million) in the year to the 2026 World Cup, split evenly between football and endorsements.

His Inter Miami move boosted his US profile, while deals with Adidas, Apple and others have made him one of sport's most valuable commercial assets.

Messi gives 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' access to audiences far beyond typical moviegoers, especially in football-strong markets. Such crossovers are becoming more common as studios seek viral moments beyond traditional trailers.