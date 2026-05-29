Marvel fans are once again in meltdown mode after explosive leaks surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly revealed a dramatic ending that could permanently change the MCU. According to insiders tied to recent test screenings, the upcoming Tom Holland film is being praised as one of the best Marvel movies ever made.

Yet despite glowing reactions, one detail has divided audiences online. Rumours now claim the film ends with Peter Parker apparently dying, leaving fans stunned just months before the movie's release.

Test Screening Reactions Send Fans Into Frenzy

Early reactions from alleged test screenings have painted Spider-Man: Brand New Day as a major win for Marvel Studios. Several insiders claimed audiences described the movie as a '9.5 out of 10', with many praising its humour, emotional weight and action sequences.

One leaked reaction even called it 'the best live action Spider-Man movie' while another compared it to Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire. For long-time Marvel fans, that comparison alone was enough to send expectations through the roof.

Reports also claim the film contains what some viewers described as 'the best fight scene in the MCU'. That rumour gained extra attention after fans learned that members of Jackie Chan's stunt team reportedly worked on the movie's choreography.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is also being credited for bringing intense action and strong emotional storytelling into the project.

One online fan wrote, 'If this really ends up being Spider-Man 2 level good, Marvel might finally be back on top again.'

Another added, 'A Spider-Man film with amazing action, emotional stakes and a crazy ending sounds exactly like what the MCU needs right now.'

Sadie Sink's Mystery Character Steals Attention

While much of the conversation focused on Peter Parker's reported fate, another standout topic from the leaks involved Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

According to multiple insiders, Sink's role is allegedly one of the best parts of the film. Although Marvel has still not confirmed who she is playing, speculation online continues to point towards Jean Grey from the X-Men universe.

Fans became even more convinced after reports suggested Sink signed a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios. Some insiders claimed her character could become one of the key faces of the MCU moving forward.

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One fan commented, 'Marvel would not lock Sadie Sink into several movies unless her character was massively important.'

Others praised the mystery surrounding her role, with many saying Marvel's secrecy has helped build excitement ahead of release.

The leaks also suggest the movie balances emotional drama with humour. Viewers reportedly loved the soundtrack and several 'shock moments' scattered throughout the film.

Still, none of those details created as much chaos online as the ending itself.

Peter Parker's Rumoured Death Divides The Internet

According to online rumours, Spider-Man could fall during a major final battle involving villains like Scorpion or Tombstone. Some fans even speculate the Hulk may somehow be involved in the climax.

Several leaks suggest the Venom symbiote, first teased in earlier MCU projects, could secretly bond with Peter during the film. Reports claim the symbiote eventually prevents him from fully dying, setting up his return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

One fan wrote, 'Ending a Spider-Man movie with Peter Parker dead is absolutely insane, but honestly, it sounds bold enough to work.'

Another reacted less positively, saying, 'Marvel keeps relying on fake deaths. If they kill Peter and bring him back two films later, people will stop caring.'

Others pointed out that Spider-Man has rarely faced permanent consequences in live action films, making this possible ending feel more emotionally risky than previous MCU projects.

Fans Debate Whether Marvel Is Taking A Huge Risk

As discussions continue online, fans remain deeply divided over whether killing Peter Parker is a genius move or a dangerous gamble.

Supporters argue the ending could finally give the MCU genuine emotional stakes after years of criticism surrounding predictable storytelling. Many believe Tom Holland has the acting ability to pull off such a devastating finale.

Others are worried the film could end on an overly dark note after Spider-Man: No Way Home already left Peter isolated and forgotten by everyone he loves.

Another fan defended the rumoured twist, writing, 'If the symbiote really brings him back later, this could become one of the most iconic Spider-Man arcs ever.'

Despite the controversy, one thing seems clear. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already become one of the MCU's most talked about projects before audiences have even seen the full movie.

And if the leaks are true, Marvel may be preparing its boldest Spider-Man ending yet.