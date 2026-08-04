Spider-Man is showing that widespread online piracy hasn't slowed its record-breaking box office momentum. Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has soared past $1B at the global box office just six days into its theatrical run, securing its place among the fastest movies ever to hit the milestone.

The feat came despite a high-quality leaked copy circulating on X, with one upload alone reaching 5.9M accounts before it was removed. With record-setting ticket sales and rampant online piracy unfolding at the same time, Brand New Day has become one of the year's most closely watched releases.

One of the Fastest Box Office Runs Ever

What began as an impressive opening weekend has quickly turned into one of the most remarkable box office runs in years. Spider-Man: Brand New Day raced past the $1B mark only after six days in cinemas, making it the second-fastest film ever to achieve the feat. Only Avengers: Endgame reached the mark sooner, doing so in five days.

Its opening weekend set the tone for that success. The film grossed $360M from 4,487 theatres across North America, overtaking the $357.1M domestic opening record established by Endgame in 2019.

Overseas audiences matched that enthusiasm, helping the superhero blockbuster debut with $572M across 66 international markets. That helped deliver a staggering $932M worldwide opening weekend, second only to Endgame in box office history. The achievement is even more striking given that the movie opened without IMAX screens, which had already been committed to The Odyssey for a three-week exclusive release period, a hurdle that did little to curb audience demand.

Massive Earnings From a Smaller Investment

The success of the film is even more remarkable when its production budget is taken into account. Industry estimates put the film's production budget at roughly $225M, excluding marketing expenses. After opening to $932M worldwide, the film crossed the $1B mark in less than a week, underscoring its exceptional commercial success.

Brand New Day further highlights how much the Spider-Man franchise has grown during Tom Holland's era. Homecoming finished with $880M worldwide after a $117M domestic opening, while Far From Home went on to earn $1.13B after debuting with $92M in North America.

Brand New Day has overtaken both in record time. Backed by strong reviews, a 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and limited competition, the film could remain a major force at the global box office.

Bootleg Copy Goes Viral on X

As Spider-Man: Brand New Day draws massive audiences worldwide, the movie has also become the target of widespread digital piracy. A high-quality bootleg version began circulating on X soon after release, giving users access to the full movie and allowing them to watch the film online without purchasing a cinema ticket.

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The biggest upload came from Fredrick Bryan's account, which shared the movie at 6:05 a.m. PT. Screenshots captured before the post was removed around nine hours later showed it had reached about 5.9M accounts. The post gained more than 143,000 likes and around 10,000 reposts before removal.

Several additional uploads also appeared, but many were swiftly removed after copyright claims. Even with aggressive takedown efforts, studios continue to struggle to stop the rapid spread of unauthorised content during major film releases.

Another Blockbuster Hit by Online Piracy

The Brand New Day leak is part of a wider trend affecting some of Hollywood's biggest releases. The incident follows a similar leak involving Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which appeared on X through a high-quality bootleg. That upload reportedly garnered around 2.1M views within roughly two and a half hours before it was taken down, and the account responsible was later suspended.

The incident has not slowed Spider-Man's momentum. Rather than slowing interest, Brand New Day remains on a historic pace, showing that viral leaks have not stopped fans from showing up for one of the decade's biggest theatrical releases.