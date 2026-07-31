Tom Holland is once again earning praise for challenging traditional ideas about masculinity after revealing that one of his favourite ways to unwind is crocheting at home with his wife, Zendaya.

The Spider-Man actor shared the personal detail while attending the 2nd Annual Bero Padel Classic in Los Angeles, where Olympic diving champion and fellow crochet enthusiast Tom Daley presented him with a handmade crocheted can holder. Admiring the gift, Holland revealed that he and Zendaya have recently taken up crocheting together at home, describing the hobby as a relaxing escape from the pressures of everyday life.

His comments quickly spread across social media, with many fans celebrating the actor for embracing a hobby that has historically been stereotyped as feminine. Others praised Holland for continuing to reject outdated ideas about what men should or should not enjoy.

Tom Holland Opens Up About Life at Home

Speaking with Tom Daley during the event, Holland smiled as he examined the crocheted gift before explaining that crafting had become part of his home routine with Zendaya.

Read more Tom Holland Says Some of His Movies Were 'Sh*t' But Which Films Was He Talking About? Tom Holland Says Some of His Movies Were 'Sh*t' But Which Films Was He Talking About?

'So we have been crocheting at home,' he said. 'I absolutely love it.' Holland went on to explain that the hobby helps him switch off after a stressful day because it demands his full attention, making it easier to forget about work and other distractions.

The rare glimpse into the couple's private life delighted fans, as Holland and Zendaya have long preferred to keep details of their relationship away from the public eye despite their global fame.

Fans Praise Holland for Breaking Stereotypes

Although knitting and crocheting have traditionally been marketed towards women, many fans argued that Holland's comments helped normalise the idea that creative hobbies are for everyone.

Social media users described the actor as a positive role model, saying his openness demonstrates that masculinity is not defined by hobbies or interests. Others noted that high-profile men openly enjoying activities such as knitting, sewing or crocheting can help challenge outdated stereotypes that still discourage boys and men from pursuing creative crafts.

The conversation also highlighted Tom Daley's own role in popularising knitting and crochet among male audiences. Since winning Olympic gold, Daley has frequently shared his creations online and even launched a knitting-focused lifestyle brand, inspiring thousands of new hobbyists around the world.

A Long History of Challenging Expectations

This is not the first time Holland has earned praise for rejecting traditional gender norms.

Over the years, the actor has openly discussed wearing clothing regardless of gender labels, expressing admiration for fashion that prioritises creativity over convention. He has also spoken about learning carpentry before becoming an actor and frequently shares stories about making furniture or repairing items around the home, showing that people can enjoy a wide range of interests without being confined by stereotypes.

Fans say his latest comments continue that pattern by treating crocheting as simply another enjoyable pastime rather than something unusual for a man.

A Private Couple Sharing Small Moments

Holland's comments come during a busy period for the newly married couple, who recently confirmed their private wedding after years of speculation. Despite their celebrity status, both have consistently said they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, occasionally offering only brief insights into their life together.

For many fans, the revelation that they spend quiet evenings crocheting together was one of those rare moments, offering a glimpse into a relationship built on shared interests rather than Hollywood glamour.

As the clip continues circulating online, supporters say Holland's willingness to speak openly about a traditionally gendered hobby is another reminder that creativity has no gender. Whether people pick up crochet, knitting or any other craft, many argue the actor's comments encourage others to enjoy what makes them happy without worrying about outdated expectations.