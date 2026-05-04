As anticipation for 'Avengers: Doomsday' builds, fans continue to speculate about who else will appear in the film, apart from those already confirmed. A new leak suggests that Tobey Maguire will reprise his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming movie.

Maguire previously returned as the hero in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', appearing alongside Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in the movie's multiverse storyline. His return, alongside Garfield's, is often considered one of the most memorable moments in Marvel history, with fans sharing theatre reactions to their appearances online.

Following his appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', fans have been wondering if the actor will ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). New claims circulating online suggest that Maguire's Peter Parker will indeed be back.

Insider Reports on Tobey Maguire's MCU Return

MyTimeToShineHello, an insider account, shared on X that the actor will appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Tobey is in Doomsday — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 2, 2026

This follows earlier claims from insider Daniel Richtman, who revealed that Maguire will be reprising his role as Peter Parker in 'Avengers: Doomsday' and that he was wearing a CGI-enhanced costume during filming, which received mixed reactions from fans.

Tobey Maguire will reportedly wear a CGI suit in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/c15m8SxdOC — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 19, 2025

Reports also suggest that the movie will open with an action sequence featuring Maguire's Spider-Man, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

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Additionally, another insider, Alex Perez, claimed that Maguire and Garfield's storylines may conclude in 'Avengers: Secret Wars', the sequel to 'Avengers: Doomsday' that is set to be released on 17 December 2027.

Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet, although years ago, Maguire revealed that he would be willing to come back and play Spider-Man again in the MCU.

As quoted in the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special' book, the actor said, 'I love these films and I love all of the different series. If the guys called me and said, "would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?" or "would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?", it would be a "yes!" Because why wouldn't I want to do that?'

What Has Been Confirmed About Avengers: Doomsday So Far

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to bring together multiple superhero teams from across the Marvel multiverse, with the Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and original X-Men teaming up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Marvel has released four trailers of 'Avengers: Doomsday' so far, teasing the return of Steve Rogers, Thor, the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.

In the Steve Rogers trailer, the character is seen holding his baby. In Thor's trailer, the God of Thunder offers a prayer to Odin, asking for strength so that he can fight once more, referencing his adopted daughter, Love, as his motivation.

The X-Men trailer confirms James Marsden's return as Cyclops, with a comic-accurate suit. The fourth teaser features the return of the Wakandans, including Shuri and M'Baku. Namor and the Fantastic Four's The Thing also appear in the trailer.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. It features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Florence Pugh, and many more.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to be released in theatres on 18 December 2026.