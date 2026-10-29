Andrew Garfield's apparent 'shut up' reaction to Simu Liu's Illuminati joke is attracting attention after a clip shared on TikTok four days ago prompted viewers to speculate about the actor's supposed knowledge of the alleged secret organisation. The exchange took place at the TIME100 Gala on 8 June 2022, where Liu was hosting. He joked about the Illuminati's existence before singling out Garfield, who shook his head, gestured for Liu to stop talking and appeared to mouth an expletive. The reaction has prompted renewed speculation about what the moment meant.

What Happened Between Andrew Garfield and Simu Liu?

During the gala, Liu asked, 'Are the Illuminati real? And if so, why haven't I been invited?'. He then called out Garfield, saying, 'Garfield? Garfield, where are you? I, I know you know'.

Liu then asked, 'Is that a gang sign?' before challenging Garfield over whether he recognised the gesture. Garfield replied, 'I have no idea'. Liu subsequently mentioned Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman, joking that they did not know what the gesture meant either before extending the remark to comics and show business.

Garfield shook his head and appeared to signal for Liu to stop speaking, prompting viewers to interpret his reaction as suspicious. However, the exchange was presented as a joke, not a verified disclosure about a secret organisation.

The TikTok was shared four days before 29 October 2026, according to the date displayed on the video. Its recent circulation has brought the 2022 exchange to a new audience.

Fans Think Garfield's 'Shut Up' Reaction Means Something

The comments accompanying the clip show contrasting interpretations. One viewer wrote, 'Garfield rlly said "shut tf up" oh he knows!!', while another commented, 'Yk it's bad when Garfield says stfu'.

Others rejected the speculation. One commenter wrote, 'Andrew was obviously being sarcastic', while another described the exchange as 'all a big inside joke btw'.

These comments reflect competing interpretations of Garfield's reaction, rather than establishing that he knows anything about the Illuminati. The footage does not independently confirm the meaning viewers attach to his gestures.

Why Garfield's Reaction Is Fuelling Illuminati Speculation

The joke draws on conspiracy theories alleging that influential figures secretly control entertainment and other powerful institutions. By asking about the Illuminati, questioning Garfield about a supposed hand signal and mentioning prominent talk-show hosts, Liu gave viewers specific details to reinterpret when the footage resurfaced.

The historical Bavarian Illuminati was founded in 1776 and was suppressed in the 1780s. Modern claims that celebrities belong to a continuing organisation secretly controlling the entertainment industry remain unsubstantiated conspiracy theories.

What the Viral Clip Actually Shows

The footage captures Liu's joke and Garfield's apparent response, which some viewers interpret as an attempt to stop him revealing something. Others see sarcasm or an inside joke. Neither interpretation establishes what Garfield was thinking, and the exchange provides no verified evidence that he belongs to a secret organisation.

The clip has resurfaced on TikTok, with viewers discussing Liu's joke and Garfield's reaction. Comments reflect differing interpretations, but the footage does not establish what Garfield meant.