Palestinian-American activist Alana Hadid has dismissed the prospect of meaningful change after Israel's 27 October election, arguing that Zionism is shared across the country's political establishment regardless of who forms the next government. In a video circulated on X on 28 October, the half-sister of models Gigi and Bella Hadid said any change following the vote would be 'in name only'.

Her remarks came as neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc nor its main opponents secured a parliamentary majority, leaving coalition negotiations unresolved. Hadid argued that replacing Netanyahu would not alter the broader political framework affecting Palestinians, a view she has consistenly expressed through her public advocacy.

What Did Alana Hadid Say About Israel's Election?

'Zionism is universal across Israelis,' Hadid said in the short video. 'Whoever wins this election, the change will be in name only.' The clip shows Hadid speaking directly to the camera. It was circulating by 28 October, although the date of its original publication on her Instagram account has not been independently established.

🇮🇱🇵🇸 The elder sister of Bella and Gigi Hadid says it doesn't even matter what happens in the Israeli election because the nation is mostly made up of different shades of ZIONISM!"Zionism is universal across Israelis.Whoever wins this election, the change will be in name only."Writer: Mhedihttps://t.co/rD4yYjk9ce — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2026

Her comments reflect her argument that replacing Netanyahu would leave the broader political framework affecting Palestinians largely unchanged. The claim is Hadid's assessment of Israeli politics, rather than an established account of what a future government would do.

Hadid has regularly criticised Zionism and Israeli policies towards Palestinians. She is also creative director of Watermelon Pictures, a company involved in distributing films about Palestinian experiences.

What Happened in Israel's 2026 Election?

Israel voted on Tuesday, 27 October, with Netanyahu facing opposition led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. The contest followed years of political divisions over security, the Gaza war and Netanyahu's leadership.

With more than 90 per cent of polling-station votes counted on Wednesday, Netanyahu's right-wing, far-right and religious allies were projected to take 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, according to reports. Eisenkot's Jewish-led opposition bloc was projected to win 48 seats, while Arab-led parties were expected to secure 19.

A governing coalition needs at least 61 seats. Reuters reported that the results left Netanyahu likely to remain caretaker prime minister while parties explored possible alliances. The projections were not final certified results.

The election nevertheless revealed political differences that Hadid's broad characterisation does not address. The parties disagree on Netanyahu's leadership, judicial policy and coalition partners, while Arab-led parties could influence negotiations over the next government.

Why Does Alana Hadid Criticise Zionism?

Hadid's public advocacy is closely connected to her Palestinian family background. Her father, property developer Mohamed Hadid, has spoken about his family's displacement during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's establishment. She has discussed Zionism and Palestinian rights with journalist Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo's We're Not Kidding podcast and supported Palestinian storytelling through Watermelon Pictures.

Her sisters Gigi and Bella have also advocated for Palestinian civilians. In 2024, they donated a combined $1 million (£751,000) to organisations providing humanitarian assistance, according to reports at the time.

Hadid's election warning comes amid uncertainty over Israel's next coalition. Whether a new administration would alter policies towards Palestinians remains unresolved, even as the parties negotiate over who will govern.