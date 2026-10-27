A close-up image appearing to show underarm hair on Sabrina Carpenter at the 2026 Met Gala has sparked debate about body hair and celebrity scrutiny. However, the image's authenticity remains uncertain. Upsocl reported on 8 May that a widely circulated version was reportedly altered using artificial intelligence to make the apparent hair more pronounced. The report does not independently establish the image's original appearance.

Sabrina Carpenter's Underarm Hair Prompts Questions

Some commenters questioned why anyone examined the singer so closely. One wrote, 'what freak zoomed in enough to even notice that'.

Another challenged the story's news value, saying, 'How is this news worthy? This is so much more important than some millionaire's armpit stubble'.

Their reactions highlight a distinction between discussing a celebrity's appearance and scrutinising a minor bodily detail. The close-up's uncertain authenticity adds another complication: the image attracting attention may not accurately represent Carpenter's appearance at the event.

Reports Raise Questions Over Viral Image

Upsocl reported that the circulating image had reportedly been altered using AI to make the apparent underarm hair look more pronounced. Onedio also reported questions about whether images being shared were genuine or digitally manipulated.

Neither report conclusively establishes the image's provenance. Without verified original footage or an authenticated photograph for comparison, it would be premature to describe the image as definitively fake or claim it proves Carpenter had visible underarm hair at the event.

The original post that first circulated the close-up could not be confirmed from the material reviewed. Carpenter has not publicly addressed the disputed image in the sources reviewed for this article.

Fans Challenge Double Standards Over Body Hair

The discussion also prompted criticism of expectations surrounding women's grooming. One commenter wrote, 'Breaking news: almost everyone post puberty has body hair but only one gender is expected to shave because Gillette wanted to make more money'.

The comment reflects the writer's view of commercial and cultural pressures around shaving. Its claim about Gillette's motives remains an opinion, not an independently established fact.

Another commenter challenged the gendered expectation, writing, 'Yep, how about we make mandatory for men to shave their bodies?'.

A further reaction asked, 'Wait! A woman has natural body hair that ain't bothering anyone? Sin! Shame the sinner! In a non joke manner why are having a fit over this?'.

These comments question why women may face greater pressure to remove body hair than men. They represent individual reactions, not a verified consensus among Carpenter's fans.

An esthetician in the discussion suggested the apparent stubble could reflect normal follicle growth after shaving. That assessment was not based on a verified examination of Carpenter and cannot establish what the image shows.

Sabrina Carpenter's 2026 Met Gala Appearance

Carpenter attended the Met Gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May. The theme was 'Costume Art', and she wore a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson inspired by the 1954 film Sabrina.

The image controversy therefore raises two separate questions: whether the close-up accurately depicts Carpenter and why a detail of women's body hair attracts such scrutiny. Neither the image's authenticity nor the wider reach of the discussion has been conclusively established.