Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders have reignited reunion rumours after photographs appeared to show the actors sharing an affectionate goodbye, prompting fans to joke about contacting former partners. One commenter wrote, 'Taking this as a sign to text my ex. lol', while another admitted the sighting had tempted them to break their no-contact rule.

According to Just Jared's 27 October report, photographs shared by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi appear to show Keery and Wonders hugging, with Wonders seemingly kissing the Stranger Things actor on the cheek. Neither actor has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

New Photographs Fuel Joe Keery and Chase Sui Wonders Reunion Rumours

The photographs have renewed interest in the pair, who were linked through sightings in 2023 and early 2024. Their apparent affectionate interaction has prompted questions about whether they have reconnected, although the images do not establish that they are dating.

There was also an earlier reported encounter. Just Jared reported that DeuxMoi had shared an Instagram Story submission claiming that Keery and Wonders attended a comedy show by Saturday Night Live comedian James Austin Johnson earlier in the summer. The submission provides additional context for the speculation but has not independently verified the nature of their relationship.

Fans Joke About Texting Their Exes After the Sighting

The social-media reaction has provided a humorous twist to the reunion rumours. One commenter wrote, 'Okay joe you convinced me, I'm about to text after no contact', suggesting that the photographs had inspired thoughts of reconnecting with a former partner.

Others offered a playful warning. 'i know y'all are in here thinking you should text that person again. i'm here to tell you NO', one commenter wrote.

Astrology also became part of the discussion. One fan described Keery and Wonders as 'the poster couple for mercury retrograde exes coming back', referring to the astrological association between Mercury retrograde and past relationships resurfacing.

Not everyone focused on the possibility of romance. Another commenter wrote, 'Happy for them, sad for me.', while someone else said, 'I know absolutely nothing about their relationship but this looks sweet'.

The comments show a mixture of excitement, humour and uncertainty, rather than confirmation of a romantic reunion.

When Were Keery and Wonders First Linked?

Keery and Wonders first sparked dating rumours in October 2023, when they were photographed walking together in New York City. Further sightings in early 2024 fuelled speculation, but neither actor publicly confirmed that they were a couple.

The latest photographs have revived speculation about a possible reunion rather than confirm that a previously acknowledged relationship has resumed.

Keery and Wonders' Previous Relationships

Keery, 34, is best known for playing Steve Harrington in Stranger Things and releasing music as Djo. He previously had a publicly documented relationship with actress Maika Monroe.

Wonders, 30, is known for roles in Bodies Bodies Bodies and other film and television projects. She was previously in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson before reports linked her to Keery.

Their dating histories help explain the interest in the latest photographs, but they do not establish whether the actors are romantically involved now. Whether the pair have rekindled a romance remains unknown.