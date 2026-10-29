Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have reunited for Rare Beauty, bringing back memories of their Disney Channel childhoods as fans celebrate the return of 'Delena'. Their campaign, launched in October 2026, recreates moments from their teenage friendship, including their 2009 Disney film Princess Protection Program. The reunion has prompted emotional reactions on TikTok, where longtime fans are recalling their childhoods and questioning whether the nostalgic footage is real.

Rare Beauty Recreates the Stars' Disney-Era Friendship

Titled 'Still Making Each Other Blush', the campaign features Gomez and Lovato in a bedroom-vlog setting reminiscent of their early YouTube videos, including The Demi and Selena Show. They also revisit their song 'One and the Same', recorded for Princess Protection Program.

The campaign recreates imagery from the film, with the stars in princess-inspired gowns and tiaras. Gomez played Carter Mason, while Lovato portrayed Princess Rosalinda in the 2009 Disney Channel Original Movie. The visual references turn their shared screen history into the centrepiece of a beauty launch.

Inside the $50 Delena Blush Bundle

The limited-edition Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle pairs two existing shades of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush with a Soft Pinch Blush Brush. Priced at $50 (£38), the set is advertised as having a $76 (£57) value. The campaign was announced on 28 October, with the bundle scheduled to become available for purchase on 29 October.

Gomez selected Hope, a nude-mauve shade, while Lovato chose Virtue, a beige-peach blush. The collaboration does not introduce a new blush formula; instead, it packages the stars' preferred shades together. Rare Beauty describes the offer as exclusive to its website and available to US customers, so availability for UK shoppers should not be assumed.

How the Reunion Developed

The campaign follows Gomez's appearance at the Orlando opening night of Lovato's tour in April 2026. The pair reconnected backstage, providing recent context for their public reunion before the Rare Beauty project. The timing makes the reunion feel personal as well as commercially purposeful.

In an interview with ELLE, Lovato described their friendship as having 'different chapters'. She explained that friends may be close at some points and less in contact at others, while saying she had always loved and admired Gomez and was happy they could spend time together and collaborate.

Fans Relive Their Disney Childhoods

Comments on Rare Beauty's TikTok post show how the campaign has reached fans who grew up watching the pair. One commenter wrote, 'it's literally the hair!!! how does Selena look like she did in wizards', linking Gomez's appearance to Wizards of Waverly Place. Another wrote, 'IM LITERALLY CRYING, THE NOSTALGIA IS SO REAL'.

A commenter also recalled calling a phone number associated with the stars as a child to leave voicemails with an old best friend, illustrating the personal memories tied to their early fame. Other viewers asked, 'is this real or ai' and 'Please tell me it's not AI'. Those comments show uncertainty among some viewers, but do not establish that the campaign footage is artificial.

The nickname 'Delena' has become central to the response, with fans treating the collaboration as a reunion of the duo they remember from Disney. By combining their shared history with a product launch, Rare Beauty has turned nostalgia into the campaign's main appeal.