Former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is facing renewed scrutiny after police confirmed that an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office is examining a wider range of potential offences, including sexual misconduct, corruption and fraud. The development marks an expansion of an inquiry linked to a reported incident at Royal Ascot in 2022.

Authorities say the case remains ongoing, with investigators urging potential witnesses to come forward as they assess whether any criminal thresholds have been met.

Royal Ascot Allegation And Widening Misconduct Inquiry

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The renewed focus on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor centres on an alleged incident at the 2022 Royal Ascot, where he is said to have acted inappropriately towards a woman. While police have not detailed the specific allegation, the incident is now understood to form part of a broader investigation into possible misconduct in public office.

On Friday, senior officers at Thames Valley Police confirmed that their inquiry is no longer limited to a single line of questioning. Instead, it is assessing a wider range of possible offences, including sexual misconduct, corruption and fraud.

All of these offences could fall within the broader legal framework of misconduct in public office, according to the Crown Prosecution Service's guidance. 'Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation,' said Oliver Wright, assistant chief constable at Thames Valley Police, per The Times.

He also called for anyone with relevant information to assist the inquiry, adding: 'Whenever a victim-survivor is ready to engage with us, we're ready for you, at whatever point that may be.'

Police confirmed that any new material could either be incorporated into the existing investigation or treated as a 'standalone' offence.

'We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry,' a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said.

Andrew faces allegation over ‘incident with woman’ at Royal Ascot. Story by @DipeshGadher. https://t.co/qg96WrTdhG pic.twitter.com/rqL9O4HDGg — Andrew Lownie (@andrewlownie) May 23, 2026

Virginia Giuffre's Family Welcomes Wider Sexual Misconduct Probe

The decision to include allegations of sexual misconduct within the scope of the investigation has been welcomed by the family of Virginia Giuffre, who has long accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of sexual abuse connected to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

'If it wasn't for her courage and her bravery and being persistent in her truth, we wouldn't be here and we are so thankful for the police to really be taking this seriously,' Giuffre's sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, told Sky News. 'And it was good news for us today, so I think we're very hopeful.'

Giuffre alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sexual encounters with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations and previously settled a civil case with Giuffre in the United States without admitting liability.

Giuffre died in Australia on 25 April 2025 at the age of 41. In her posthumous memoir 'Nobody's Girl,' she detailed her first encounter with Andrew.

Her day reportedly began when Ghislaine Maxwell woke her up and told her that 'It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!'

Later that day, Epstein and Maxwell introduced her to Andrew, and the royal was reportedly asked to guess her age.

'The Duke of York, who was then 41, guessed correctly: 17. "My daughters are just a little younger than you," he told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: "I guess we will have to trade her in soon,"' Giuffre wrote in her memoir.

Maxwell reportedly ordered Giuffre to do to Andrew what he did to Epstein. While Giuffre found Andrew 'friendly enough,' the royal prince was reportedly 'entitled.'

'As if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,' Giuffre added.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Public Role Under King Charles

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's public role has been steadily dismantled in recent years following a series of scandals linked to his association with Epstein and allegations made by Giuffre.

In 2022, he settled the US civil case brought by Giuffre, a move that avoided trial but did not resolve public controversy surrounding the claims. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The fallout intensified under King Charles III, who stripped Andrew of his royal titles and military affiliations as part of efforts to protect the monarchy's public standing. The decision was aimed at limiting reputational damage to the institution amid continuing controversy.

Andrew has since withdrawn from official royal duties and no longer uses his HRH style in public life. The latest police investigation has brought renewed attention to his past conduct and continuing legal exposure.

As Thames Valley Police continue their inquiry, officials have emphasised that the investigation remains active and that all reasonable lines of inquiry are being pursued.