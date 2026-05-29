Prince Harry has been urged to 'beg for forgiveness' from the royal family as commentators claim he and Meghan Markle have 'blown it' in Hollywood, with the Duchess reportedly exploring acting work again while the couple are said to be struggling to monetise their Sussex brand in California.

The latest round of royal speculation follows a series of bruising years for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, relocated to Montecito and attempted to build a media and lifestyle empire off the back of their royal status.

Their Netflix docuseries, Harry's memoir and Meghan's cancelled Spotify podcast once looked like the pillars of that plan. Now, some observers are questioning whether that moment has passed.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded 'Grifters And Fakes,' Slammed For 'Fake Royal Tour' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded 'Grifters And Fakes,' Slammed For 'Fake Royal Tour'

The most recent commentary came on Royals Uncensored, a spin-off of Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube, where journalist Maureen Callahan painted a bleak picture of Meghan's prospects in the United States.

Speaking to host Jo Elvin, Callahan claimed that, in her view, Americans see 'absolutely no way back' for the Duchess.

'In America, our view of it is there's absolutely no way back for Meghan,' Callahan said. 'Meghan does not want to go back, she has burned those bridges.' While that is plainly an opinion rather than a measurable fact, it reflects a growing narrative among some US commentators that the couple's protest phase has run its course.

Meghan Markle Acting Rumours And The 'Blew It' Moment

Reports in the US press, most prominently in the New York Post, have suggested that Harry and Meghan may consider downsizing from their reported $14 million Montecito mansion and that Meghan is 'actively looking for acting work.'

According to reports, the Duchess has denied, a return to screen roles is being explored as other revenue streams falter.

Still, the rumours have proved irresistible to commentators who argue that the couple's early post-royal momentum has stalled. Callahan told Royals Uncensored viewers that Harry and Meghan are 'having a lot of trouble monetising what they used to be able to monetise, which was their connection to the Royal Family, [the] secrets of the Royal Family.' In her telling, the couple's insider cachet has faded over time.

'The information supply has been choked off,' she said, suggesting that with fewer fresh revelations about life behind palace walls, the selling power of the Sussex brand has weakened.

The same segment veered into what-ifs. Callahan contrasted the Sussexes' decision to break from the Firm with the recent travails of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who have navigated both intense public scrutiny and serious health challenges.

She argued that, had Harry and Meghan stayed the course, they might have found themselves in a position to step forward while other senior royals were sidelined.

'The irony of ironies, it's almost Shakespearean,' she said. 'If Meghan and Harry had just bided their time, done their work, kept their heads down, that awful year that William and Kate had, that would have been Meghan and Harry picking up the rope, their time to shine, their time to show what they could do. They blew it.'

Calls For Prince Harry To Seek Royal Forgiveness

Pressed by Jo Elvin on what Harry and Meghan 'could or should do now if things are that dire,' Callahan's answer was blunt and, some might say, unforgiving. She argued that the only realistic route back to public credibility for Prince Harry runs through the family he so publicly criticised.

'I think that what Harry should do is something I don't know if he is any longer capable of doing, which would be to metaphorically fall on his sword, beg for forgiveness,' she said. In her view, the prince would need to undertake 'hard, humble work to earn back a modicum of trust.'

Buckingham Palace has maintained a silence on the couple's various interviews and projects, while Harry has, at different points, spoken of wanting accountability rather than simple rapprochement. Meghan, for her part, has kept largely away from the cameras since her podcast ended.

Pertinently, much of the current narrative rests on rumour rather than hard evidence. There is no public confirmation that the Montecito home is being sold, nor that Meghan is actively negotiating acting roles.

Her reported denial of those claims, referenced by Callahan, underlines how much of this saga plays out in the speculative space between what is verifiable and what simply makes for a tidy storyline.

For now, Harry and Meghan remain in a familiar bind. Their critics say they have overplayed their hand and exhausted public patience. Their defenders argue they were never going to be granted an uncomplicated path, whether inside the institution or outside it. Somewhere between those two positions lies the more mundane reality of a couple trying to turn notoriety into a sustainable career, while the world waits to see whether their 'time to shine' has truly passed or simply gone quiet.