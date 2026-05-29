Meghan Markle has been mocked online after a resurfaced clip from the Netflix series Harry & Meghan showed her reading out a text message she said she received from Beyoncé. The moment, originally filmed in 2022 and now circulating again on social media, has drawn fresh ridicule over the Duchess of Sussex's reaction and the way she described the singer's message.

The news came after the clip, which aired in the documentary series, showed Meghan telling Prince Harry that 'Beyoncé just texted' before reading the message aloud while giggling. Harry replied, 'Shut up,' and later said 'That's well said' after Meghan repeated Beyoncé's line that she wanted her to feel 'safe and protected' and that she admired her 'bravery and vulnerability.'

Nothing about the exchange is disputed, but the renewed online reaction is exactly that, a reaction, and should be taken as such rather than treated as anything more conclusive.

Meghan Markle And Beyonce Clip Returns To Haunt Sussexes

The clip did not appear in a vacuum. It was part of the Sussexes' Netflix documentary, which revisited the aftermath of their interview with Oprah Winfrey and included a series of private home scenes from Montecito.

In that sequence, Meghan framed Beyoncé's message as a note of support after the couple's public break with the royal family, and the text itself was presented as a personal outreach from one high-profile woman to another.

Meghan Markle's giddy read of Beyonce's text during her 2022 Netflix series 'Harry and Meghan' has resurfaced online with a viral clip.

Click the link below for details. (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/Ycfl4IagPt pic.twitter.com/abUzw162xA — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 29, 2026

The resurfaced video has now been met with the sort of online commentary that turns one private moment into a public referendum. One user wrote that the couple had aired conversations with the royal family, Courteney Cox and Beyoncé, adding that it explained why Hollywood had closed 'almost all doors' to them.

Another described Meghan's reading of the text as 'painfully cringey,' while a third said it was 'so incredibly rude and embarrassing' to read a personal message to millions of people. Those reactions are ugly, but they are also familiar, part of the broader hostility Meghan continues to attract whenever old footage reappears.

Meghan Markle And Beyonce Have Crossed Paths Before

That said, the relationship between Meghan Markle and Beyoncé is not some invented fantasy built for a documentary edit. The pair, along with Prince Harry and Jay-Z, first met at The Lion King London premiere in 2019, where Beyoncé and Meghan exchanged a warm greeting. Beyoncé was there as a voice in the film, but the encounter clearly had the air of two celebrity worlds politely colliding rather than a carefully staged friendship photo-op.

FP Entertainment: Meghan Markle trolled again for her 'cringe' reaction to popstar Beyonce's text, Prince Harry reactshttps://t.co/HPPiPq7gXh — Lachmi Deb Roy (@lachmi0809) May 29, 2026

The Sussexes later reappeared in Beyoncé's orbit in a more obvious way. In 2023, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, attended Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' show in Los Angeles with the couple.

Then, in May 2025, Meghan and Harry were among the guests at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' concert in Los Angeles, with photos from the night posted on Beyoncé's official website. So the idea that Beyoncé vanished entirely from the picture does not hold up especially well. The public trail says otherwise.

The Internet Wants A Verdict

Still, the internet rarely bothers with nuance when it can have a punchline. Critics have latched on to the tone of Meghan's delivery, the size of Harry's reaction, and the fact that the message was read at all, as if the awkwardness of celebrity intimacy were somehow unusual in a documentary built around private access.

Funny how Beyoncé seemed to vanish from the Harry and Meghan orbit right after that painfully cringey “Beyoncé just texted me” Netflix scene.



Meghan reading out that Beyoncé text like a teenager announcing prom news will never not be embarrassing, especially with the way she… pic.twitter.com/jvgAcsIbWw — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) May 28, 2026

A message from Beyoncé is the kind of thing most people would tell one person, not broadcast in a streaming series. That is where the embarrassment, such as it is, seems to live.

Beyoncé did text Meghan, the message was included in Harry & Meghan, and the pair have continued to appear in the singer's public orbit since then. What cannot be confirmed is the fantasy running through some of the social media posts, namely that Beyoncé has somehow renounced the Sussexes because of one documentary scene. That part belongs to X, not to the record.