Kate Middleton has reportedly urged Prince William to ease tensions with Prince Harry, warning he may be 'pushing Prince Harry too far' as the Duke of Sussex faces another apparent exclusion from a royal family event, according to reports.

The reported intervention follows news that Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to Peter Phillips' upcoming wedding, a development said to have deepened the long-running rift.

Prince Harry's strained ties with the Royal Family date back to 2020, when he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California. Since then, the divide has played out publicly through interviews and his 2023 memoir Spare, with relations between Harry and both his father, King Charles, and his brother, William, described as fragile. The brothers are widely believed not to have spoken since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.

Rift Raises Private Concerns

The latest flashpoint centres on Peter Phillips' wedding, where several senior royals are expected to attend, but Harry is not. According to a source cited by Closer, the decision reflects a desire within the family to keep the occasion free from scrutiny tied to ongoing tensions. Harry, who previously attended Peter's first wedding and invited him to his own in 2018, is said to have taken the omission personally.

'Being frozen out of Peter Phillips' wedding has delivered one of the deepest blows yet to Harry,' the source claimed, adding that he felt 'hurt and humiliated' by the decision. The same account suggests that Harry blames King Charles for allowing the situation to develop, believing he had made efforts behind the scenes to repair relationships.

Within that context, Kate is described as taking a more measured view than her husband. While protective of her immediate family, she is said to favour reconciliation over further distance. According to the report, she believes William's firm stance risks hardening the divide at a time when it may still be reversible.

That perspective, if accurate, places her in a delicate position. Publicly, the Princess of Wales has maintained the Royal Family's longstanding approach of silence on private matters. Privately, however, the suggestion is that she recognises the cost of prolonged estrangement, particularly given the brothers' once close relationship.

Focus Contrasts With Uncertainty

Prince William's reported response to the wedding decision appears markedly different. The same source indicates he views Harry's absence as a necessary boundary, reinforcing a broader reluctance to reintegrate the Sussexes without restored trust. That issue, insiders suggest, remains unresolved.

At the same time, William's attention has shifted towards his future role. Recent plans to gradually sell part of the Duchy of Cornwall and invest £500 million into local communities reflect an effort to reshape the monarchy's public image. Speaking about the initiative, William said he aims to prioritise projects that improve residents' everyday lives.

That forward-looking approach contrasts sharply with Harry's current position. The Duke of Sussex is said to have hoped that upcoming visits to the UK, including a planned appearance linked to the Invictus Games in June, might offer an opportunity for reconciliation. There had even been consideration of a family stay at Balmoral, a place of personal significance to him.

Those prospects now appear uncertain. The reported wedding exclusion has raised fresh doubts about where Harry stands within the family structure. According to the same source, it has left him questioning whether any meaningful thaw is possible in the near term.

Meghan Markle's stance, as described in the report, adds another layer. She is said to view the situation as inconsistent, with the family appearing undecided about whether they want Harry involved in royal life at all. That ambiguity, if it exists, risks prolonging a cycle in which expectations are raised and then undercut.

Read more How Healthy Is Donald Trump? White House Defends 79-Year-Old President Energy How Healthy Is Donald Trump? White House Defends 79-Year-Old President Energy

Nothing in the report has been independently confirmed, and the claims rely on unnamed sources. Still, the account aligns with a broader pattern that has defined royal dynamics in recent years, where moments that might once have been routine family occasions now carry outsized significance.

The absence from a wedding might ordinarily go unnoticed. In this case, it has instead become another marker in a relationship that shows little sign of easy repair, even as differing views within the family suggest not everyone agrees on how far the separation should go.