Prince Harry was left 'completely shocked' in California last week after King Charles failed to send any public or private congratulations on his and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary, according to a source close to the couple, in what is being described as a painful royal snub just weeks before the prince's expected return to the UK.

Harry and Meghan quietly marked their eighth wedding anniversary at home in Montecito, sharing a curated glimpse of the day on Meghan's social media. The posts came amid speculation that the Sussexes could make a joint trip to Britain in July, in a possible sign of thawing relations with the royal family after years of public estrangement.

On Meghan's feed, followers saw a homemade echo of 2018. Harry, now 41, appeared holding a lemon and elderflower cake, deliberately mirroring the flavour of the couple's wedding cake at St. George's Chapel, Windsor. Their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 4 could be heard singing as candles flickered in the kitchen.

The duchess, 44, also uploaded a series of black‑and‑white official photographs from the wedding day, captioned simply: 'Eight years ago today.' One image showed Charles walking his daughter‑in‑law down the aisle. Beyond that, the royal family might as well not have been there.

A source told us the omission was deliberate enough to raise eyebrows. 'That omission did not go unnoticed. The photos focused entirely on Harry and Meghan. It was like the royals had been erased from the story,' the insider said.

Anniversary Silence Deepens Rift

If the Sussexes' anniversary posts looked pointed, what followed from the palace looked colder still. There were no public congratulations from any working royal accounts. No message from King Charles, and no acknowledgement from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to one insider, Harry had quietly expected something, at least from his father. 'In an ideal world they would have gotten a public message from the King,' the source said. 'They never would have expected anything from the Waleses, but they were hoping Charles might extend some sort of olive branch, to signify to everyone that they are back in the fold.'

Instead, the silence appears to have been total. 'The fact that he not only ignored their big day publicly but also privately was a massive slap in the face and it has left Harry completely shocked,' the insider continued. 'Harry genuinely believed things were starting to thaw with his father, so this has hit him a lot harder than most people would probably expect.'

Columnist Rob Shuter went further, claiming there was 'no phone call, no private message, no peace offering, absolutely nothing.' He added, 'The silence was very intentional.' That characterisation has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and royal offices have not commented on the anniversary at all.

Even so, those around the duke say he feels misled. 'He feels very let down by Charles, he says it's like a bait and switch because he was given every impression that there would be some sort of message,' the source said, suggesting Harry had been telling friends his father was on the verge of publicly acknowledging a repaired relationship.

The episode follows recent reports that a photograph from Harry and Meghan's wedding had been removed from a prominent side table at Highgrove House, where Charles has long kept family pictures on display. Taken together, the moves form a pattern that Meghan, at least, appears unwilling to ignore.

Meghan 'More Convinced Than Ever' UK Trip Is a Mistake

The immediate fallout from the king's silence has played out not in London but inside the Sussexes' California home. The insider says the couple's private celebration was overshadowed by the lack of royal contact and has fuelled Meghan's doubts about travelling back to Britain this summer.

'Harry now has Meghan questioning him on just how awkward their trip to the UK will be, she's taking this as proof they aren't wanted, and it's got Harry wondering the same thing, which has just gutted him,' the source said.

Meghan is said to feel the episode has armed her with fresh evidence that stepping back into the royal fold would be a mistake. 'It's given her a lot of ammunition towards her argument that it's a mistake for her to make the trip over to the UK this summer,' the insider claimed. 'She would much prefer he goes without her and the children and now his big argument about Charles being so keen to strengthen the relationship and put all the bad blood behind them is ringing very hollow.'

The Ddchess allegedly fears exactly what many critics have predicted for years: a frosty, highly choreographed visit in which the couple are present but marginal. 'She is now even more convinced that they're walking straight into another cold, awkward situation where they'll be publicly sidelined and shunned,' the source said.

In the background, the contrast with the Prince and Princess of Wales' own recent anniversary did not go unnoticed. William, 43, and Kate, 44, released a relaxed family portrait to mark their 15th wedding anniversary on 29 April, believed to have been taken during a holiday in Norfolk. The photograph, approved for their official social media, showed the couple lying in long grass with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, eight, and their spaniels Orla, five, and Otto, one.

The source claimed that, privately, William has been anything but neutral about his brother's disappointment. 'Naturally William is thrilled his father swerved this, he's bragging that it's a sign he's one step closer to getting Harry booted,' they alleged. That remark is unverified and Kensington Palace has not responded publicly, but it captures the bitterness that still colours many accounts of the brothers' relationship.

Prince Harry Clings to Hope Ahead of UK Return

Despite what friends describe as a humiliating snub, Harry is still preparing to travel to Britain in the coming weeks for an event marking the one‑year countdown to the next Invictus Games. Whether Meghan and the children will join him appears to be an open question.

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The insider says Harry is desperate not to let this latest setback become the final word. 'Harry is still clinging to the hope that things might improve. He doesn't want to give up and let William get exactly what he wants, which is to see Harry pushed further and further to the margins until eventually they have no meaningful relationship to the family left at all.'

For now, that determination seems to be colliding with Meghan's caution. 'He's determined to hang on to his place and he's saying that he needs Meghan's help to do that, he wants her by his side and is insisting they go ahead with their plans,' the source said. 'Needless to say this is causing a lot of strain and that's not exactly put them in the celebratory mood.'