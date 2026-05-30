Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the long aftershock of their marriage collapse were back under scrutiny this week as royal commentators revisited why the pair's relationship broke apart and how the fallout continues to affect both of them nearly 30 years after their divorce on 30 May 1996. The discussion, aired on The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast, ranged from the 1986 wedding to the scandals and pressures that followed, with experts offering opinions rather than fresh documentary evidence.

The news came after years of public fascination with the unusual afterlife of the Yorks' marriage. They separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996 and, despite this, have remained entangled in each other's public and private lives in ways that have often made neat explanations feel overly tidy.

The Strain of Distance

Charles Rae, who has covered the royal family since 1988, argued that the marriage was weighed down by 'a lot of baggage' on both sides and said those pressures built as the years went on. He pointed in particular to Andrew's time away as a sailor and the awkwardness of Ferguson travelling to see him at different ports, suggesting that the physical distance did not help a relationship already under strain.

Rae also drew a line from that distance to the breakdown in trust and routine that often does the real damage in long marriages. His case was not that one dramatic moment caused everything to collapse, but that a series of pressures accumulated, and then some. He added that he would hate to think the union was merely one of convenience, saying he believed there had been real love between them.

Royal marriages are usually sold to the public as pageant and duty, but Rae's account strips some of the varnish away. The suggestion is that Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew were not undone by one grand failure, but by repeated friction, and by the sort of separation that leaves a marriage looking intact from a distance while it slowly stops working in practice.

The Scandal Years

Rae also referred to the 1992 photographs of Ferguson with John Bryan, the so-called toe-sucking pictures that were published while she and Andrew were already separated. That scandal was among the episodes that settled the public story of the marriage for good.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Were Both 'Having Affairs' During Their Marriage, Author Claims: 'A Lot of the Romance Had Gone' https://t.co/Pwu1L6pBQF pic.twitter.com/52UN2uf4Jr — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 28, 2026

Jack Royston, Newsweek's royal correspondent, took the argument in a different direction. He said Ferguson could never really have been prepared for the level of intrusion that comes with royal life, because no one can properly rehearse for being a Windsor in public and in private. In his view, the couple's similarity helped at the start, but also hurt them later.

Royston described them, rather sharply, as 'both like children' and said they were probably 'both a little bit narcissistic to be brutally honest about it.' He argued that each needed a stabilising force, a rock, but instead the relationship became more unstable.

It is an ungenerous line, perhaps, though not an unfamiliar one in commentary about the Yorks. Sometimes commentators say the quiet part too loudly, and on this occasion Royston certainly did.

The Epstein Shadow

It is the long shadow of Jeffrey Epstein, which now hangs over both Ferguson and Prince Andrew and makes every retrospective on their marriage feel slightly contaminated. Rae said much of what happened during their marriage has come back to haunt them and will continue to do so for years.

Andrew has faced accusations over his links to Epstein, including claims that he leaked confidential British trade details while acting as a government envoy. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February, on his 66th birthday, and later released under investigation. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Royal author Andrew Lownie dubs former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson 'Bonnie and Clyde,' claiming their decades-long post-divorce living arrangement masked a partnership built on scandal and loyalty.



As Epstein fallout stripped Andrew of his titles and forced the pair from… pic.twitter.com/p94mLq2rdU — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) May 28, 2026

Ferguson, too, has been criticised for maintaining ties with Epstein after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor in 2008. She later described him as her 'supreme friend' and as the brother she had always wished for, a phrase that has aged badly and now follows her everywhere.

What makes this anniversary awkward, and more than a little bleak, is that the marriage cannot be discussed in isolation anymore. It is now read through scandal, accusation and reputation damage. The love story, such as it was, has been overlaid with a much harsher ledger. That may not be the whole truth, but it is certainly the part that history keeps insisting on.