Meghan Markle has reportedly told Prince Harry that she will not join him on an upcoming trip to the UK this summer, deepening tensions in their marriage amid claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton have effectively 'banished' the Sussexes from their royal circle. The reported stand-off over Harry's plans to spend part of the school holidays in Europe, including time in Scotland, is said to have erupted just days after the couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary in California.

Harry and Meghan's relationship with the rest of the royal family has been fragile since they stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US. Once promoted as the modernising 'Fab Four,' the Sussexes and the then Cambridges have scarcely been seen together in public since the late Queen's funeral in September 2022. According to heat, which cites unnamed insiders, uncertainty over whether Harry and Meghan will visit the UK with their children this summer has reopened many of those old wounds.

Balmoral Row Deepens Tensions

The latest dispute reportedly flared just hours before Meghan flew to Geneva for a pre-planned engagement. A source quoted by heat said the couple had a 'huge row' over Harry's efforts to organise what he saw as a sentimental family summer in Europe. He is said to have wanted to base the family in Portugal before travelling to Balmoral so King Charles could spend time with Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan is described as deeply uneasy about returning to royal territory while relations remain strained, particularly with the Prince and Princess of Wales. According to the report, she was angered by what she believes are fresh snubs from William and Kate, including a claim that the couple privately told Harry the Sussexes are 'not welcome' at Balmoral and do not want their 'family sanctuary disrupted by Hollywood drama.'

None of those remarks has been confirmed by Kensington Palace or any on the record royal representative, and there is no independent evidence that such conversations took place. Still, the allegations, relayed by anonymous sources, appear to have landed heavily in Montecito. What began as a logistical disagreement is said to have escalated into a wider row over where the Sussexes see their future and how much they are prepared to re-engage with the royal fold.

The same insider told heat that 'tensions are at an all-time high' and that the row left Harry and Meghan not speaking for a period while Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, stayed at their home and helped with the children.

Invictus Trip Becomes Flashpoint

The reported snub is not limited to Balmoral. The couple had also been expected to travel to Britain in July for a one year countdown event to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham. Harry, 41, founded the Games and has long treated them as one of his core public commitments.

According to the magazine's source, the original plan was for Meghan, 44, to accompany him and present a united front, as they have at previous Invictus events. That has now reportedly changed. Meghan is said to have told Harry he should attend alone and that she will stay in California with the children rather than 'put herself, or the kids, through the drama' of returning to the UK under such hostile conditions.

Again, there has been no public confirmation from the couple or their spokesperson that Meghan will skip the trip, and travel plans for high profile royals are not routinely confirmed far in advance for security reasons. Until anything is announced on the record, the details of who will attend and when should be treated with caution.

The row, if accurately reported, sits awkwardly alongside the affectionate image the couple projected for their eighth anniversary. Shortly after Meghan returned from Switzerland, the pair shared intimate footage from the kitchen of their Montecito home, posting a video of Archie and Lilibet singing 'Happy anniversary to mama and papa' to the tune of 'Happy Birthday.' There was also a lemon elderflower cake, echoing their 2018 royal wedding, and a kiss for the cameras.

Meghan also posted previously unseen photographs from their Windsor wedding, captioned simply, 'Eight years ago today...'. One moment showed her reacting to a sentimental penguin sculpture from Harry, said to reference costumes worn at their 2017 engagement party. On social media, it played like a carefully curated portrait of a couple still very much in sync.

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Behind those images, however, heat paints a much colder picture. Its source says Meghan's dispute with Harry over the summer schedule 'was a big one' and that she is 'digging her heels in.' With Archie and Lilibet due to finish school for the holidays, Harry is described as being 'in a state of panic,' fearing he may have pushed his wife 'too far' by pressing ahead with plans involving his family in the UK.

If he travels without them, the magazine suggests he could spend the summer separated not only from Meghan and the children but also from a royal family with whom relations remain distinctly frosty. If he stays put, he risks further distancing himself from a father whom he has said he still hopes to reconnect with.

What is clear is that none of the key players is speaking publicly. There is no confirmed travel schedule, no official comment from Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace or the Sussexes' camp addressing claims of a 'banishment', and no firm indication of how, or whether, this latest stand-off will be resolved. Until that changes, the picture remains one drawn largely from unnamed sources and social media posts.