Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever has come under fire after promotional images for its latest candle bundles, released on Thursday drew criticism from social media users who pointed to what they described as product flaws and questionable presentation.

The Duchess of Sussex has been steadily expanding As Ever's catalogue with homeware and lifestyle items positioned around a curated, wellness-driven aesthetic. The latest drop introduced five bundled sets, each including previously released candles and a complimentary matchbox, but offered no new pricing incentives for returning customers.

Brand Faces Scrutiny Over Candle Quality Claims

The backlash centres on close-up promotional images showing several lit candles alongside the branded matchbox. Some users claimed the candles displayed signs of 'tunnelling,' a term used when wax burns unevenly, leaving unused wax along the edges of the container.

One user on X wrote that 'the pool of wax you see around the wick of Meghan's candle is referred to as candle tunnelling. This can waste a significant part of your candle.' The same post also criticised the placement of a used match atop a box of unused matches, describing it as a basic safety oversight.

Others went further, questioning the materials used in the candles themselves. One commenter alleged that the products were made with 'cheap and toxic paraffin wax,' although no ingredient list was cited in the criticism and the claim remains unverified. Without confirmation from As Ever on the specific wax composition, it is not possible to independently assess the accuracy of that accusation.

Still, the volume of commentary reflects a familiar pattern for Markle's commercial ventures, where presentation and perceived authenticity are often dissected as closely as the products themselves. The imagery, intended to evoke a relaxed domestic setting, instead prompted some viewers to question whether sufficient attention had been paid to detail.

Promo Imagery Draws Mockery Online

Beyond the technical critiques, the styling of the promotional shoot also attracted ridicule. Several users described the composition as cluttered or unappealing, with one remarking that the arrangement resembled 'a pot head's coffee table,' a comment that gained traction despite its subjective nature.

Another user argued that the layout missed opportunities for a cleaner, more visually balanced presentation, suggesting that the overall aesthetic undermined the premium positioning of the brand. These responses highlight the fine margins lifestyle brands operate within, where visual storytelling can shape perceptions as strongly as the product itself.

A separate strand of criticism focused on user guidance. One commenter said, 'To prevent tunnelling, your first burn of a new candle should allow the wax to completely melt from the wick to the edge of the glass/jar.'

'Also, keep the wick trimmed as a long wick burns hotter, and it also leans. I wonder if she states that anywhere on her product.' There is no indication from the promotional material alone whether such guidance accompanies the product packaging.

Read more Prince Harry Allegedly Left Reeling After King Charles Silent Snub on Wedding Anniversary Prince Harry Allegedly Left Reeling After King Charles Silent Snub on Wedding Anniversary

As Ever has not publicly responded to the criticisms at the time of writing, and it remains unclear whether the imagery reflects typical product performance or a staging issue during the shoot. Without direct clarification from the brand, much of the reaction rests on interpretation rather than verified defects.

The episode underscores the scrutiny attached to Markle's post-royal business ventures, where even minor details can quickly become talking points. In this case, a simple product launch has been reframed by critics as evidence of inconsistency between branding and execution, a tension that continues to follow the duchess as she builds her commercial identity beyond the royal fold.