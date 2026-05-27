Former Prince Andrew allegedly humiliated unsuspecting women with a vulgar royal pickup line, according to royal author Andrew Lownie. The disgraced ex-prince's supposed opener was revealed in Lownie's exclusive Page Six interview.

'His chat-up line was, "What's it feel like to have the royal c*** against your thigh?"' Lownie claimed about the former prince. 'I mean, just [an] extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?' As revolting as that was, Lownie said Andrew was even more explicit, according to other stories.

More Allegations of Sexual Assault

One account claimed the former Duke of York physically harassed a female flight attendant, who cordially initiated a handshake. Andrew allegedly 'whirls around and basically sticks his groin in her backside and then practices a golf swing,' Lownie stated. He added that there are still 'lots and lots of stories' of similar incidents demonstrating the former prince's 'strong sense of entitlement.'

Lownie is the author of 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,' which comes out in paperback with new material this month. The book documents the downfall of royal family members, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. 'It's sort of sexual humiliation,' Lownie said of Andrew's alleged transgressions, such as 'pulling down the zips' on women's dresses at balls and 'leaving them embarrassed.'

The royal author's disclosure marks a significant new allegation against Andrew, as scrutiny of his conduct continues to intensify across British media outlets. Lownie's book, which is a thorough examination of the House of York, provides context in understanding the entitlement mindset that characterised Andrew's alleged approach to women.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

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Prince Andrew remains in the middle of controversy, as British police have now widened their investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and corruption.

Andrew was arrested last February, on his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct while in public office for allegedly sharing confidential trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein. He faces a maximum sentence of life in jail if convicted.

Andrew's alleged ties to Epstein have impacted his standing with the royal family. Last year, his brother King Charles stripped him of all his royal titles amid the ongoing controversy. Now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were evicted from their longtime residence, the Royal Lodge.

Virginia Giuffre's Allegation and Lawsuit

Andrew's most prominent accuser was Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to have sexual encounters with the former prince when she was 17 years old. Giuffre alleged these encounters occurred at Epstein's New York mansion,

Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London's Berkeley, and a private island in the US Virgin Islands, though Andrew has consistently denied knowing Giuffre or having ever behaved inappropriately towards her.

Andrew settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit out of court in February 2022 for approximately £8.9 million ($12 million). He also agreed to donate to Giuffre's charity supporting female trafficking victims, though he maintained his innocence throughout.

British police have since widened their investigation into Andrew to include additional allegations of sexual misconduct and corruption beyond the original Giuffre claims.