KEY POINTS King Charles will fund a six-figure relocation payment and ongoing allowance for his disgraced brother.

Annual stipend reportedly worth several times Andrew's £20,000 Navy pension.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may have lost his royal titles and long-time home at Windsor, but he is far from financially cut off.

Despite formally stripping his brother of royal styling and honours, King Charles III will privately fund a six-figure allowance for Andrew, alongside a one-off relocation payment, as the disgraced royal adjusts to life outside the monarchy's inner circle.

This follows a statement from Buckingham Palace confirming the long-expected move to distance the institution from scandal linked to the Duke of York's past.

'His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,' the palace said. 'Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.'

It continued: 'Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease [of Royal Lodge] and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.'

The palace added a pointed message of support for alleged victims: 'Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.'

Support Continues Quietly

According to The Guardian, the King has authorised a substantial private financial arrangement to ensure Andrew remains supported as he relocates from Royal Lodge to a residence on the Sandringham estate.

Reports suggest a six-figure 'relocation settlement' followed by a regular annual stipend worth several times the former prince's £20,000-a-year Navy pension. The financial support is framed as a measure to 'prevent overspending in his new life as a commoner'.

The royal household has not confirmed the numbers, and Buckingham Palace has declined further comment.

Why Now?

The move follows years of scrutiny over Andrew's associations, culminating most recently in the publication of Nobody's Girl, the posthumous memoir tied to Virginia Giuffre. The book reignited discussion about Andrew's conduct and his settlement with Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse.

Royal commentators say public opinion left King Charles with little choice but to formally sever royal ties.

Emily Nash, Royal Editor at Hello!, said: 'This is the move that many had called for and the King had to act decisively.It's a marked change from Andrew's statement announcing he would no longer use his Duke of York title, in which he suggested it was his decision.'

'The Palace had to get it right this time to restore public confidence.The King has made clear that he is calling the shots,' she added.

A Controlled Exit

Rather than total exile, the arrangement resembles a managed retreat. Andrew remains within the family's orbit, with private funding rather than public support.

Royal insiders say the approach balances personal loyalty with institutional duty. It also prevents a scenario in which Andrew becomes financially unstable or tries to stage a public comeback.

The King's clear message: Andrew remains family, but not royal.

And the Corgis?

A minor but symbolic detail also surfaced. After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson took in the late monarch's beloved corgis.

In a brief palace note, the dogs' future was clarified: 'The corgis will remain with the family.'

No specifics were offered on whether Andrew, Ferguson or their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will take direct responsibility.

Royal Future, Private Path

The outcome marks one of the monarchy's most forceful breaks with a senior family member in modern times. The palace hopes the action draws a line under years of negative headlines.

As Nash noted, 'The royal family will be hoping this draws a line... so they can focus on their work and the future.'