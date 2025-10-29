Angelina Jolie is said to be under immense emotional and financial strain as her long-running legal battle with Brad Pitt over the French estate, Château Miraval, intensifies.

Sources close to the actress claim she is 'losing sleep' amid fears that soaring legal expenses and continued public scrutiny could threaten both her stability and peace of mind.

Despite years since their divorce, the former couple's dispute over the French vineyard—once a symbol of their union—has turned into one of Hollywood's most bitter property feuds.

Château Miraval: From Wedding Venue to Legal Battlefield

The picturesque Château Miraval in southern France, where Jolie and Pitt married in 2014, has become the focal point of their legal conflict.

Pitt alleges that Jolie's 2021 sale of her 50% stake in the estate to a third party was made without his consent, in violation of their prior understanding.

Jolie maintains she acted lawfully and accuses Pitt of weaponising the legal system to control her and restrict her rights.

Court documents show that the former spouses continue to exchange allegations of deceit, with each claiming to defend what they see as their rightful share of the business behind Miraval's celebrated rosé wine.

Pitt alleges that Jolie's 2021 sale of her 50% stake to a third party was made without his consent and violated their prior agreement. Jolie insists she had the right to sell and has accused Pitt of using legal manoeuvres to silence her.

Financial Strain and Emotional Toll

Jolie's inner circle has revealed that the actress is facing severe anxiety over the escalating costs of the lawsuit.

The prolonged legal battle is causing sleepless nights and fears of financial instability. One insider said she's 'totally committed to fighting this case with everything she's got,' adding that the very real prospect of financial ruin keeps her awake at night.

Pitt and his legal team are described as relentless, with Jolie feeling increasingly cornered by the pressure to defend herself.

The legal costs are reportedly threatening her ability to maintain her lifestyle and provide for her six children. Despite finalising their divorce in 2024, both parties continue to spend heavily on representation as the Miraval case unfolds.

Jolie's Court Declaration: A Plea for Peace

In newly filed court documents, Jolie detailed the emotional strain she has endured since the separation. She explained that she left Pitt's control and full residency of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation,' in hopes of calming tensions after what she described as a 'difficult and traumatic period.'

'To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property,' she wrote. 'Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children.' The estate, once a symbol of their union, has become a source of emotional distress for Jolie and her family.

Pitt's Counterclaims and Public Scrutiny

Pitt's legal team has accused Jolie of financial misconduct and breaching his rights as a business partner. He claims her sale of Miraval shares undermined his interests and violated their mutual understanding. New filings reveal allegations of betrayal and manipulation, reigniting public scrutiny of their post-divorce relationship.

The actor insists that Jolie's actions were calculated and damaging, while Jolie maintains she acted within her rights. The case has become a flashpoint for broader conversations about celebrity divorce, asset division, and emotional fallout.

No End in Sight

Despite the toll, Jolie reportedly refuses to settle.

Insiders describe her as resolute, determined to protect her reputation and secure her children's future.

Whether a compromise will emerge remains uncertain, but the battle over Château Miraval has become emblematic of the couple's enduring conflict. In this fight, love once bloomed, and now litigation reigns.

For now, Jolie continues to battle both in court and behind closed doors, as the fight over Miraval threatens to overshadow her professional and personal life.