Margot Robbie is reportedly in talks to star in a gender-swapped adaptation of American Psycho, directed by Luca Guadagnino, with production expected to begin in 2026 in Los Angeles.

The project, currently in early development under Lionsgate, is described as a reimagining of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel, exploring the story's psychological and social themes through a new lens.

What's Happening

Margot Robbie is being considered to lead Guadagnino's upcoming American Psycho adaptation. Early discussions have taken place about Robbie portraying a female version of Patrick Bateman the iconic Wall Street killer played by Christian Bale in the 2000 film.

While no official casting confirmation has been issued, industry sources say the film is in early pre-production at Lionsgate, with a screenplay reportedly written by Scott Z. Burns.

As noted by Cultura Colectiva, Guadagnino has described the project as a 'fresh interpretation' rather than a remake of Mary Harron's film, focusing on how Ellis's critique of status and morality can be reimagined for a new era.

A New Take on an Infamous Classic

The original American Psycho novel and film dissected 1980s consumerism and masculine excess through the character of Patrick Bateman a Wall Street banker hiding violent tendencies behind a polished façade.

Guadagnino, known for Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All and his Suspiria remake, is no stranger to reinterpreting provocative material with emotional and aesthetic depth.

Industry reports suggest his new vision would maintain the story's core satire while reworking its gender and cultural framework.

If realised, Robbie's portrayal of a female Bateman could invert the power dynamics that defined the original, exploring ambition, identity and psychological violence from a new perspective.

Production and Industry Context

Neither Lionsgate nor Robbie's representatives have officially commented on the casting. The film is listed as in development, with no confirmed shooting dates or release schedule.

Sources familiar with the project say production could begin after Robbie's current commitments conclude, possibly in mid-to-late 2026.

Industry observers point out that Guadagnino's style blending elegance, tension, and sensuality aligns with American Psycho's blend of satire and menace.

The Movie Blog and Esquire Australia note that his approach could bring a distinctly psychological focus, favouring internal transformation over overt gore.

Fan Reactions and What Comes Next

Online reactions have been divided. Supporters praise the concept as a bold modernisation, while traditionalists argue that the character's identity is inseparable from his 1980s setting and male privilege.

For now, the project remains unconfirmed, with casting, production details and creative direction still evolving.

If reports prove accurate, Guadagnino's American Psycho could emerge as one of the decade's most daring reinterpretations a thriller that reframes power, gender and obsession for a new generation.