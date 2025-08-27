Dallas drill rapper FBG Murda was critically injured after being shot multiple times while sitting in his car in Irving, Texas, on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old rising star was rushed to hospital in critical condition, sparking widespread concern among his fans and the hip-hop community. As details continue to emerge, the pressing question echoing across social media remains: Is FBG Murda alive following the shooting?

Background on the Shooting

According to reports from local news outlets and videos circulating on social media, FBG Murda was found injured beside his vehicle. Eyewitness footage shows the rapper lying on the roadside as paramedics arrived to provide urgent medical assistance.

In one clip, Murda can be heard pleading, 'I can't walk, help me, I'm shot,' while emergency personnel worked to stabilise him.

Authorities confirmed the shooting took place in Irving, part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. The Irving Police Department stated the investigation is ongoing, with no suspects yet identified and no clear motive disclosed. Investigators have called on witnesses in the area at the time to come forward with information.

Is FBG Murda Alive? Latest Updates

As of the latest updates, FBG Murda remains alive but in critical condition, receiving intensive care in hospital. His management has yet to release an official statement regarding his prognosis.

Meanwhile, law enforcement has not announced any suspects or motive, leaving fans and media outlets anxiously monitoring the situation.

Online searches for 'Is FBG Murda alive?' have surged nationwide, reflecting the deep concern surrounding his wellbeing.

Who Is FBG Murda?

FBG Murda is recognized as a promising figure within the Dallas drill rap scene, a subgenre of hip-hop known for its raw, energetic beats and uncompromising lyrical style. He gained prominence with tracks like 'Clean Up Crew', which gained significant traction on streaming platforms and social media. His music blends Texan influences with hard-hitting drill elements, distinguishing his voice in the genre.

Built on a growing fan base in Dallas and beyond, Murda has collaborated with notable drill artists and featured in several interviews where he discussed his career ambitions within the music industry. His active engagement on platforms like Instagram and TikTok has garnered him thousands of fans who follow his journey closely.

Reaction from Fans and the Hip-Hop Community

News of the shooting provoked an outpouring of support across social media. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok to express shock and solidarity, with hashtags such as #PrayForMurda and #FBGMurda trending overnight.

Several local artists and collaborators posted supportive messages urging followers to keep Murda in their thoughts. The incident has also renewed conversations about the dangers facing young rappers in the drill community, where violent encounters sadly occur too often.

Wider Context: Drill Rap and Violence in Dallas

The shooting has again spotlighted the perilous intersection between drill rap and violence. Although the Dallas drill scene has been gaining recognition, incidents like this raise ongoing questions about safety and the difficulties young musicians face amid this environment.