Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher, as a venture capitalist, invested $30 million in OpenAI early on, which is now worth an estimated $1.3 billion. This is likely to rise further, considering OpenAI is heading for a record $1 trillion IPO. That single position, made through his venture capital firm Sound Ventures, has dominated the headlines, but Kutcher has made other AI bets that will return a big payday for the actor.

The OpenAI windfall dominates the conversation, but Sound Ventures' strategy extends well beyond one famous bet. The firm closed an oversubscribed $240 million generative AI fund in May 2023 and co-led a $30 million Series A round for Landbase, an AI-powered marketing automation tool, in June 2025. This demonstrates a concentrated approach to artificial intelligence as an asset class, not a single fortunate placement.

How Kutcher's OpenAI Stake Reached $1.3 Billion

Sound Ventures, which Kutcher co-founded in 2015, made its OpenAI investment before the company became a household name. The $30 million entry now sits against OpenAI's current private market valuation of approximately $852 billion, resulting in an estimated stake value of $1.3 billion, according to figures reported by Celebrity Net Worth, citing a leaked OpenAI equity spreadsheet.

If OpenAI proceeds with a public offering at a $1.5 trillion valuation, Kutcher's stake could be worth $2.29 billion, according to Benzinga's analysis. That figure is contingent on both the IPO proceeding and the valuation holding at that level.

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Kutcher's current net worth is estimated at approximately $500 million, a figure attributed primarily to early-stage investments in Uber, Airbnb, and Spotify, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At that baseline, a $2.29 billion OpenAI position alone would place him comfortably past the billionaire threshold — even after accounting for taxes on a liquidity event of that scale. But it also depends on Kutcher's stake in Sound Ventures, which has not been publicly disclosed.

Kutcher's estimated $500 million net worth means he is not yet in the billionaire tier. The OpenAI stake is currently illiquid. No IPO date has been confirmed by OpenAI, and private market valuations can compress between now and any eventual public offering.

When it comes to Kutcher's personal wealth, he and his wife, actor Mila Kunis, have publicly stated they do not intend to pass their accumulated wealth to their children, according to Hello Magazine. That personal position has no bearing on Sound Ventures' investment strategy.