Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has warned that a black triangular object described in new US government UFO files could pose a 'potential threat'.

His argument followed the 23 October 2026 release of records describing a sighting near a sensitive American national security site.

The Pentagon published 28 documents in the seventh release under the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters or PURSUE.

The documents include an All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) witness memorandum and an FBI report concerning a triangular object.

'I think we're being played...It is a potential threat. These black triangles have been seen by witnesses for many, many years, right back to the 1940s,' Coulthart told NewsNation.

His warning is not an official determination that the object posed a danger. The records leave its identity and origin unresolved.

The Black Triangle UFO Report Behind Ross Coulthart's Warning

An AARO memorandum records accounts from three witnesses, including federal law enforcement agents, in the western United States. The observation occurred in 2026, but the exact date and location are redacted.

The witnesses described a silent, matte-black triangular object with an estimated wingspan of 13 to 15 feet. They placed its length at six to nine feet and its thickness at one to two feet. Those measurements are witness estimates, not independently established dimensions.

According to the memorandum, the object rose vertically for approximately 10 seconds before hovering for another 20 seconds. Witnesses then reported rapid movement towards a canyon, where it disappeared from view.

There was no instrumented speed measurement. A search the following morning reportedly found no wreckage or disturbance on the ground. AARO cautioned that the descriptions reflected witness interpretations, rather than conclusive proof of the object's characteristics.

Ross Coulthart Challenges Pentagon Secrecy Before Midterms

Coulthart said unnamed sources believed higher-resolution photographs and footage existed but had not been released.

'What we want is what the government really knows about this phenomenon, and I know the Pentagon knows the answer to that already,' he said.

Coulthart also urged President Donald Trump to disclose more information before the 3 November midterm elections, suggesting that a change in congressional control could limit the opportunity.

'In the run-up to the midterms, before potentially he may lose power in the House, if not the Senate, there's an opportunity here for the president, probably the first president in history, to be fully open about what the government, the Pentagon, the intelligence community know about the phenomenon,' he said.

The government's UAP transparency initiative states that released cases may remain unresolved when evidence is insufficient. It says redactions protect military operations, equipment, locations and witnesses, and are not intended to conceal discoveries about UAPs.

Why Ross Coulthart Has Returned to Roswell

Coulthart also cited Walter Haut, the public information officer at Roswell Army Air Field in New Mexico. On 8 July 1947, Haut announced the recovery of a 'flying disc'. Military officials subsequently identified the debris as balloon material.

A later US Air Force investigation concluded that the debris was consistent with Project Mogul, a classified balloon programme. AARO's 2024 historical review likewise found no verifiable evidence of recovered extraterrestrial technology.

Haut died in December 2005. His 2002 affidavit appeared in the 2007 book Witness to Roswell. A redacted version is also included in the October 2026 release, within a historical contractor document.

'Walter Haut went to a lot of effort to make sure that his account was published posthumously. I find his account extremely credible because it corroborates what many other Roswell witnesses have said. I think he's for real,' Coulthart said.

The affidavit contains Haut's claims about the 1947 incident, but its inclusion in government records does not substantiate them. Nor does it establish any connection to the newly reported triangular sighting.

For now, the black triangle remains unidentified in the released account. Coulthart wants more evidence made public, while the documents themselves stop short of resolving what witnesses saw.