A 71-year-old with round-the-clock staff, no warning signs, and paramedics at his home within minutes still didn't survive. That's the uncomfortable takeaway from the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, and cardiologists say it points to a killer most Americans never see coming.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, died at his Washington home on Saturday night after what his office called 'a brief and sudden illness'. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia gave a preliminary cause on Sunday, aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

What Killed Lindsey Graham

In plain terms, the wall of Graham's aorta, the body's largest artery, tore open after years of plaque hardening his arteries. Emergency crews were dispatched to a cardiac arrest call at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday evening, according to scanner audio reviewed by NBC News. The medical examiner's office, led by Dr Francisco Diaz, said the death certificate remains pending until toxicology and microscopic tests finish.

An aortic dissection is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta that lets blood surge between the vessel's walls. If the outer wall gives way, the bleeding is usually fatal within minutes. The condition isn't common, and it strikes men in their 60s and 70s most often.

The Family History Warning

Here's the part that should stop readers cold. Graham's office said there were no known health concerns and no sign he felt unwell before Saturday. His father died of a heart attack at 69.

That combination, a hidden weakness plus a family thread, is what doctors call a silent risk. Cleveland Clinic specialists note the breakdown of cells in the aortic wall can run quietly for years, and a basic weakness in that wall is often inherited. A person can feel fine right up until the moment it fails.

The Symptom That Signals a Tearing Aorta

If there's one thing to remember, it's the pain. Patients who survive describe a sudden, severe, tearing or ripping sensation in the chest or upper back, often called the worst pain of their life. It can spread to the neck, back, or stomach and may come with shortness of breath, fainting, or stroke-like trouble speaking or moving.

The problem is that these signs mimic a heart attack, which delays diagnosis. Doctors are blunt about the response. Call 911 immediately. Early diagnosis and fast surgery sharply raise the odds of survival for a type A tear, the kind near the heart.

Who Is at Risk and How to Lower It

High blood pressure is the single biggest and most common risk factor, because constant pressure damages and stiffens the aortic wall over time. Plaque buildup, high cholesterol, smoking, and a family history of dissection all add to the danger.

The scale explains the urgency. More than 350,000 Americans suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest each year, and while Graham's structural rupture uniquely triggered his sudden collapse, it proves that money and access can't outrun a cardiovascular crisis already underway.

The defence is upstream. Control blood pressure, stop smoking, get cholesterol checked, and tell your doctor if a close relative had a dissection or aneurysm. Knowing the tearing symptom, and acting on it in seconds, is the rest.