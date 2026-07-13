Long-serving US Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 following what aides described as a 'brief and sudden illness'. The South Carolina Republican was one of the most influential figures in American politics, serving in the Senate for more than two decades and becoming a key ally of President Donald Trump in recent years. His death has prompted tributes from political leaders across the United States and around the world.

Graham's office confirmed that he died on 11 July. Preliminary findings from the District of Columbia medical examiner found that he suffered a ruptured aorta caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a serious condition affecting the body's largest artery.

What Was Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death?

According to preliminary medical findings, Graham died from a ruptured aorta linked to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. His communications director described the senator's passing as the result of a 'brief and sudden illness'. Further medical testing is reportedly ongoing, but officials have indicated there is no suggestion of foul play.

The veteran lawmaker had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss military aid and sanctions against Russia. Just days before his death, he was actively involved in Senate business and preparing for another re-election campaign.

How Long Was Lindsey Graham in Politics?

Born in Central, South Carolina, in 1955, Graham built a political career spanning more than three decades. Before entering politics, he served in the US Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps and later remained in the Air Force Reserve, eventually reaching the rank of colonel.

He was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 before moving to the US House of Representatives in 1994. In 2002, he won election to the US Senate, succeeding the retiring Strom Thurmond. Graham went on to serve four full Senate terms and became one of the chamber's most recognisable Republican voices.

Read more Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death Explained: Ruptured Aorta Warning Signs, Symptoms and Who Is at Risk Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death Explained: Ruptured Aorta Warning Signs, Symptoms and Who Is at Risk

Throughout his career, Graham was known for his hawkish foreign policy positions, strong support for the military, and vocal backing of Ukraine and Israel. He also played a major role in judicial confirmation battles, including the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh while serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Was Lindsey Graham Married?

Graham never married and had no children. He was one of the few lifelong bachelors in modern American politics and often joked publicly about his single status. Despite keeping much of his personal life private, he frequently spoke about the influence of his family, particularly after both of his parents died when he was a young adult, leaving him to help raise his younger sister.

His sister, Darline Graham Nordone, is among his surviving relatives.

What Was Lindsey Graham's Net Worth?

While estimates vary, public financial disclosures and media reports have generally placed Graham's net worth in the low millions of dollars. Unlike many wealthy businesspeople who enter politics, Graham accumulated most of his wealth through his legal career, military service, book royalties, investments and his congressional salary.

No official final figure has been released following his death, and estimates from various financial tracking organisations differ significantly. As a result, any published net worth figure should be treated as an approximation rather than a confirmed amount.

How Will Lindsey Graham Be Remembered?

Graham's political legacy is likely to be debated for years. Early in Donald Trump's political rise, he was one of the future president's harshest Republican critics. However, he later became one of Trump's closest allies in the Senate while maintaining some independent positions on foreign policy.

Supporters praised him as a principled advocate for American leadership abroad and a strong supporter of national defence. Critics viewed him as overly interventionist and questioned his political transformation during the Trump era. Regardless of perspective, few dispute that Graham was one of the most influential Republican senators of his generation.

His death leaves a vacancy in the Senate and marks the end of a political career that shaped American debates on foreign policy, national security and judicial appointments for more than 30 years.