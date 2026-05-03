The visual spectacle of the fashion world's most prestigious event often focuses on the garments, but a recent preview for the Met Gala has shifted the conversation toward the physical health of one of its most famous attendees. A viral photograph of Kelly Osbourne alongside her mother, Sharon, has ignited a firestorm of commentary across social media.

The image captures the pair striking a pose at the event, both wearing matching colourful dresses with noticeable half-face designs. Their wardrobe was perfect for the Met Gala's 'fashion is art' theme. Kelly's choice of dress drew significant attention on social media, with many users focusing on her noticeably changed appearance rather than the outfit itself.

Visual Evidence at Fashion Preview Sparks Global Concern

As the mother and daughter's photograph circulated on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), the focus remained almost exclusively on Osbourne's significantly diminished frame. Users were quick to point out the appearance of her legs, which they found unbelievably slim.

This is the stuff of nightmares pic.twitter.com/lMaMYa649i — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) May 2, 2026

One even likened them to a 'pencil' to describe their thinness. The reaction was not merely critical but appeared rooted in genuine alarm about her well-being. Several users commented on the lack of muscles in her legs, with one saying, 'Kelly has zero muscle tone. I don't know how she walks.'

Another social media user commented that she 'looks like a motherf*****g walking corpse.' At the same time, another said the pair looked like 'walking skeletons,' a sentiment echoed by dozens of others who viewed the image. For many who have followed Osbourne over the years, the contrast with her earlier public image was striking enough to prompt widespread comment online.

Many fans expressed that the level of weight loss seemed beyond the scope of a standard health regimen. @amygomez_10659 suggested, 'Somebody needs to be honest with Kelly and tell her that she looks like a skeleton. That's not sexy at all.'

Have you seen Kelly and Sharon Osbourne? OMG they are literally walking skeletons. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 3, 2026

If that’s not Photoshop, Kelly Osborne legit looks like she is on death doorstep. Those legs don’t even seem to have any muscle! — BecauseIsayso (@IOTBW14) May 3, 2026

Kelly has zero muscle tone. I don’t know how she walks. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@goneers) May 2, 2026

is that real, Kelly has literally no legs at all they are like pencils. The faces look like starvation victims. — KittyKat (@Kittybox1) May 3, 2026

Enough of the don't be mean baloney from Kelly. She looks absolutely appalling. She looks like a motherfucking walking corpse. End of. https://t.co/fszKAt1JaG — bubbachomps 🦕♀️ (@bubbachomps_) May 2, 2026

Somebody needs to be honest with Kelly and tell her that she looks like a skeleton. That's not sexy at all. https://t.co/WwDIhX9WNm — Amy's Poetry Corner (@amy_gomez10659) May 3, 2026

Historical Patterns of Weight Loss and Peer Reactions

The Met Gala fashion preview is not the first instance where Kelly's appearance has caused distress among the public and her industry peers. Earlier this year, her arrival at the BRIT Awards prompted a similar wave of speculation and concern. During that event, witnesses described her look as remarkably different from her established public image.

Read more Kelly Osbourne's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Concern After BRIT Awards: 'Is There More to It Than Grief?' Kelly Osbourne's 'Unwell' Appearance Sparks Concern After BRIT Awards: 'Is There More to It Than Grief?'

A music industry insider reportedly stated that they did not recognise the star when they saw the photos. They were aware that losing her dad wasn't easy for Kelly, but the source found the 'horrifying photos' alarming, like the others.

'I'm really worried for her. I saw the photos and I was like, "Wow, what the hell happened to her?" She looks unwell,' the source added. 'Is there more to it beyond grief?'

This pattern of sightings has led to a sustained narrative regarding Kelly's physical health over the last several months.'

Addressing Speculation and the Impact of Personal Loss

In the wake of the mounting public discourse, Kelly Osbourne has chosen to address the origins of her weight loss directly. While many onlookers have speculated that she may be utilising pharmaceutical aids such as Ozempic, she has attributed the change to emotional factors. Specifically, she has cited the profound grief she experienced following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The loss of a parent is a significant life event that can have diverse physiological effects, including significant weight loss. Some users acknowledged this because they knew someone who experienced the same after losing a loved one. But they still believed that Kelly 'has an eating disorder,' with some claiming she was anorexic.

Sharon has dropped significant weight, but I think a lot of that was losing Ozzy



My mom got scary skinny after my dad died, and it wasn’t a eating disorder. It just happens sometimes when tragedy strikes.



Kelly on the other hand, has an eating disorder — Kimberley 2.0 (@TheRealGAPeach3) May 3, 2026

However, this explanation has done little to quiet the voices of those who believe her current frame is unsustainable and unhealthy.

Osbourne has not issued a further public statement following the Met Gala preview photographs. She has previously attributed her weight loss to grief following her father's death in January 2026.