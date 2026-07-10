Veteran BBC broadcaster Paul Gambaccini has revealed he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, saying the condition brings an 'uncertain future' but insisting he will continue presenting the music programmes that have made him one of Britain's most recognisable radio voices.

The 77-year-old, known as the 'Professor of Pop', said he received the diagnosis in early 2025 and remains determined to stay on the air, telling listeners that 'life goes on as normal' despite the progressive illness.

Here are 10 photos celebrating the life and career of the veteran broadcaster following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Paul Gambaccini Reveals Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Gambaccini announced the news in a personal statement, revealing he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in early 2025 while reassuring listeners that he has no plans to step away from broadcasting.

'As Freddie Mercury once sang, you can't turn back the clock, you can't turn back the tide. Ain't that a shame,' he said. 'There's no denying it's a serious condition with an uncertain future, but for now life goes on as normal and I continue to broadcast.'

The veteran presenter confirmed he will continue hosting The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 and his programmes on Greatest Hits Radio, adding that he hoped 'to be given the space to keep on broadcasting the music I love to the listeners I love even more'.

He also thanked listeners for their support, saying: 'I'm grateful for the kindness and support I've already received. I will be as open as I can as things progress.'

Paul Gambaccini's Legacy

Known to generations of listeners as 'The Great Gambo' and 'The Professor of Pop,' Gambaccini has been one of Britain's best-known radio broadcasters since joining the BBC in the 1970s after moving from New York to study at the University of Oxford.

He has presented programmes across BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3 and Radio 4, and currently hosts The Paul Gambaccini Collection on BBC Radio 2 alongside shows on Greatest Hits Radio.

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According to The Independent, he has continued broadcasting while receiving support following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

His contribution to British broadcasting was recognised with his induction into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame in 2005.

The diagnosis marks another significant challenge in a career that has already endured intense public scrutiny.

In 2013, Gambaccini was wrongly arrested during Operation Yewtree before the allegations against him were dropped. He later received compensation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Alzheimer's Society Welcomes Announcement

Gambaccini said he hopes to be as open as possible about his diagnosis as the condition progresses.

Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, welcomed his decision to speak publicly.

'Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be frightening, but it can also open the door to receiving treatment and support,' she said.

Dyson added that Gambaccini's openness could encourage others to recognise possible symptoms and seek medical advice if they have concerns about themselves or a loved one.

His announcement has prompted an outpouring of support from listeners, colleagues and dementia charities, with many praising his openness in speaking publicly about Alzheimer's disease.