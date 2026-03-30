Similar to what it has done in the past with its iPhone innovations, the expectation is that the anticipated foldable iPhone will be huge. In fact, at this early, critics admit that it won't be surprising if the Cupertino company's first foldable phone dwarfs the release of past iPhone models.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg is one of those setting high expectations. He is convinced that once the iPhone Fold comes out, it will be the company's most significant redesign in iPhone history.

'This is going to be the most significant overhaul in the iPhone's history and the first actual form-factor change. The iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X were clearly a big deal, but this is a whole new design — even if it's basically a copy of what other phone makers have been doing for years,' Gurman said in the Power On newsletter.

Gurman 'Loves' the Foldable Phone Concept

It turns out that Gurman has reason to be optimistic. For one, he admitted that he is a fan of the concept. He admits using Samsung's foldable device several years ago and was not disappointed.

Gurman explained that its foldable concept makes things such as video watching, getting work done or playing games stand out from traditional mobile phones. He went on to suggest that the iPhone Fold could be a viable alternative to the iPad since it is foldable and easy to carry around.

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The iPhone Fold is expected to function similarly to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. If so, this means the device is expected to open like a book with a bigger inner screen. The word going around is that the iPhone Fold will feature a 7.7-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch outer display.

The iPhone Fold is expected to come out with iOS 27 installed. Other potential features of Apple's first foldable device include two rear cameras, a front camera and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As far as storage, the iPhone Fold may come out with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacity. As mentioned in a previous post here on IBT UK, below are the potential prices of the Apple foldable phone.

256GB version – £1,509 ($1,999)

512GB version - £1,660 ($2,199)

1TB version - £1,811 ($2,399)

Looking at the rumoured list of specs and prices, there is no question that the iPhone Fold carries a hefty price. Considering it is the Cupertino company's first foldable phone plus the striking features that it may reportedly carry, it is not hard to understand why. But the question is, will this turn off potential buyers?

iPhone Fold Release Date Remains Uncertain

With the latest round of leaks tied to the iPhone Fold, the next thing most want to officially know is when the device will be released. With the iPhone 18 series likely to be made available once they are officially launched, there is a possibility that the iPhone Fold may become available but at a later date.

Barclay's analyst Tim Long suggested that the iPhone Fold will launch no earlier than December 2026. This means that interested buyers would have to wait for at least three months before they can get their hands on Apple's first foldable phone.

Long did not provide further details, casting some doubts on his claim. Also, he has had a history of making wrong projections, which is a reason why his forecast should be taken lightly.

However, seeing the iPhone Fold become available at a later date appears strategic. The September launch is likely to focus more on the iPhone 18 series with Apple wanting consumers to focus on that latest iPhone edition for now.

The iPhone Fold could follow thereafter. There is no telling when that may be although a three-month wait could be reasonable.