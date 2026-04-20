iPhone users who often encounter issues with their Home Screen after accidental changes are likely to welcome Apple's latest potential enhancement. The Cupertino company appears set to introduce new 'undo' and 'redo' buttons with the launch of iOS 27, helping users avoid unwanted changes.

According to Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to add these options to the iPhone Home Screen customisation menu in iOS 27. The update would expand on the current options available when long-pressing the Home Screen.

At present, a long press brings up four options: Add Widget, Customise, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages.

'Apple is looking at adding "undo" and "redo" buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier,' Gurman wrote.

New Feature Improves Home Screen Control

The changes may not be major, although they address the frustration some iPhone users face after accidentally altering their Home Screen. Some explore and experiment with different features but end up struggling to revert to the original layout.

With the two added buttons, users would be able to review their current Home Screen and compare it with previous versions. This would allow them to move back and forth and select the layout they prefer.

Aside from the undo button in iOS 27, other potential changes are also reportedly in development, including a Liquid Glass adjustment slider, Apple Intelligence upgrades, and performance and battery life improvements, according to AppleInsider.

Compatibility and Rollout Expectations

The changes in iOS 27 should be welcome news for iPhone users dealing with issues on their devices. However, the downside is that not all iPhone models are expected to be supported.

According to leaker Instant Digital, iOS 27 will allegedly be compatible only with iPhone 12 models and later, meaning earlier devices will no longer be supported.

This would exclude the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE (second generation). However, it is claimed that these devices will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for at least a few years, according to MacRumors.

Furthermore, those eager to try Apple Intelligence should note that it is expected to be available only on iPhone 15 Pro models or later.

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While this remains a rumour, Instant Digital has previously provided accurate information, including the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 on 8 June during WWDC 2026. The first developer beta is likely to be released later that day, while the public beta may follow in July. The final release is expected in September, the same month the Cupertino company is anticipated to announce the iPhone 18 line-up.

iOS 27 has been compared to Mac OS X Snow Leopard and is expected to focus on security patches and fixes. With time still remaining before launch, it remains to be seen whether further enhancements will be added.