Apple took the wraps off the second-generation AirPods Pro not long ago. The American tech giant unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 at its Far Out 2022 event. Interestingly, the premium TWS earbuds retain the design of their predecessor.

However, Apple brought a few minor upgrades to the charging case. Also, the company says the AirPods Pro 2 will deliver a longer battery life than the previous-gen model. Regrettably, the company did not divulge the battery specifications at the launch event.

Now, a 3C listing with battery specs of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 has surfaced online. The listing reveals the battery capacity of the earbuds, as well as its charging case. Apple claims the AirPods Pro 2 will deliver a better battery life than the original AirPods Pro.

The 3C listing suggests each earbud of the upcoming TWS will draw juices from a 49.7mAh battery. Also, this battery carries model numbers A2731 and A2729. Aside from this, the 3C listing has revealed the battery capacity of the charging case.

According to the 3C certification website, the charging case battery has model number A2798. The charging case packs a robust 523mAh battery. The Cupertino-based tech firm claims the premium TWS will deliver up to six hours of battery life on a single charge.

Likewise, the TWS will last up to 30 hours with the charging case with noise cancellation. Under the hood, the AirPods Pro 2 will pack a powerful H2 chip. This chipset is reportedly capable of offering up to 2x better noise cancellation. It also provides better transparency mode and spatial audio.

Apple's improved Spatial Audio experience now enables iPhone owners to create personalised profiles. Furthermore, it supports gesture controls for adjusting volume and other functions. For instance, you can long-press the stem to toggle between different ANC modes.

Moreover, the second-gen AirPods Pro lasts an additional 90 minutes when the noise cancellation is turned on. The original AirPods Pro offered just 4.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The new H2 chip, coupled with skin-detection sensors, helps improve the TWS earbuds' battery efficiency.