Apple has blamed an internal update for widespread disruptions affecting several of its services worldwide, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Pay, on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

The outage left users struggling to sign in to their accounts, download applications and access various Apple platforms. The company said the disruptions were not caused by a cyberattack, adding that many systems had already returned online while it worked to restore the remaining affected services.

Apple Confirms Internal Update Triggered Outages

An Apple spokesperson told TIME that an internal update had caused the service disruptions, adding that many of the company's systems had already been restored.

'Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,' the spokesperson told TIME. 'We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.'

According to Variety and other reports, Apple's System Status page listed problems affecting several services, including iCloud Account and Sign In, AppleCare on Device, Apple Business, Apple School Manager, Schoolwork and iCloud web applications. Users also reported difficulties accessing the App Store, Apple Pay and other platforms.

The disruptions affected both individual customers and organisations relying on Apple's digital services.

Sign-In Problems Extend to Apple Devices and Developer Platforms

According to 9to5Mac, some iPhone and Mac users were unexpectedly signed out of their accounts and encountered verification failures and unknown error messages when attempting to sign back in.

Meanwhile, MacRumors reported that Apple's separate developer status page listed disruptions involving Accounts, App Store Connect, Apple Music API, Apple Music Connect and Apple Podcasts Connect.

The problems prevented some developers from accessing App Store Connect, the platform used to manage applications and submit updates to Apple's marketplace.

Downdetector also recorded a surge in user reports involving iCloud, Apple Support and Apple Pay.

Apple Works to Restore Affected Services

Apple's System Status page changed throughout Tuesday as the company worked to resolve the disruptions.

Mashable reported that Apple Music and iCloud Mail, which had experienced problems earlier in the day, were subsequently marked as resolved. Apple Pay was also reported to be available.

However, other services continued to experience problems, including iCloud account access, AppleCare on Device and certain business and education platforms.

Apple did not immediately provide further technical details about the internal update or specify when all remaining services would be fully restored.

Customers were advised to monitor the company's official System Status page for updates.

Outages Follow Series of Technical Disruptions

The Apple incident came amid several technical disruptions affecting major companies and essential services in the United States in recent days.

Microsoft experienced a significant outage affecting Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services the previous week. The company attributed the disruption to a technical issue involving its network infrastructure, rather than a cyberattack, according to Variety.

On Friday, 13 November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop after excessive data traffic destabilised parts of its telecommunications network, affecting communications and radar systems used by air traffic controllers.

The FAA said its legacy equipment became unstable when data flooded its network. The ground stop lasted more than four hours, and the FAA said its initial investigation had identified a problem involving router functionality. Its investigation continued.

Several major US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and U.S. Bank, also saw increased customer reports of service problems on Monday, 16 November, according to Downdetector. JPMorgan Chase confirmed that a technical issue had affected some transactions, while Bank of America said its systems had operated normally throughout the day.

The disruptions involving these companies and services have not been established as being connected to Apple's outage.

Apple said its service disruptions were caused by an internal update rather than malicious activity, as it continues working to restore normal operations across its platforms.