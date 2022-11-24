Samsung is sparing no effort to keep details about its next flagship smartphones under wraps. However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

The Korean tech giant is understandably trying to build hype around the Galaxy S22 lineup successors. In the meantime, another leak about one of the Galaxy S23 series smartphones has popped up on the internet.

The new leak reveals the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone's display specs. To recap, some recently leaked design renders have given us a glimpse into the handset's outward appearance.

The Ultra adopts a flat design, coupled with asymmetrical bezels and a triple rear camera setup. However, the handset's display specs have been a mystery until now.

Twitter user RGcloudS has divulged pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra's display. First off, the highest-end Galaxy S23 phone will sport an AMOLED panel.

Moreover, the screen will support maximum brightness of 2,200 - 2,100 nits. The screen's touch sampling will be 960 Hz if past leaks are anything to go by.

According to the leaker, the PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) frequency of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be about 2,000 Hz. In other words, the Samsung flagship offering will sit above the new Vivo X90 Pro+.

Furthermore, the device's display will be 45 percent more power-efficient than the current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra. In fact, it looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra could beat the iPhone 14 Pro hands down in terms of featuring the brightest screen.

However, XDA Developers' display expert Dylan Raga begs to differ. According to Dylan, both panels have the same OLED emitters.

Also, both Samsung and Apple adopt different methods when it comes to measuring peak brightness. For instance, Samsung sets its screens to 1 percent APL (Average Picture Level),

Whereas, the Cupertino-based tech giant has its screen set to about 25 percent. The iPhone 14 Pro has a max brightness of 2300 nits with 1 percent APL.