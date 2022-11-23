If a report by Ookla is anything to go by, the iPhone 14 Pro is the fastest 5G phone in the UK and US. The website tested the 5G performance of several smartphones in ten countries with the most connected devices.

Ookla recently revealed the top 5G smartphones in regions that have active 5G connections. Unsurprisingly, Samsung and Apple are at the top of the list of smartphones that offer the fastest 5G speeds to users.

According to the recently published report, Apple's iPhones are the top 5G performers in four of the ten surveyed countries with 5G connectivity. Likewise, Samsung topped the speed charts in three countries.

It is worth mentioning here that the Korean smartphone giant is available in six of the ten surveyed countries. Similarly, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in eight of these markets, except for China and the Philippines.

The report shows the iPhone 14 Pro Max is on top of the chart in the US with an exceptional average download speed of 177.2Mbps. Delivering speeds of 171.2Mbps, the highest-end iPhone is a top 5G performer in the UK as well.

Notably, Motorola's Moto G 5G Plus is the fastest 5G performer with an average 5G download speed of 358.4Mbps. However, Motorola devices aren't consistent in terms of appearing on the 5G charts.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series, on the other hand, are two of the most consistent devices on the 5G charts. The OnePlus 9 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22 series are often spotted on the list as well.

Apple's iPhones are followed by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the US.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 ranked third. It was 8 percent behind the top 5G performer, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Interestingly, the five best 5G performers in the United Kingdom are all iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro Max sits between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro with a score of 165.49Mbps.

Likewise, the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro are also among the top five 5G phones in the UK. To those unaware, the iPhone 14 packs the Snapdragon X65 5G modem.

The Cupertino-based giant is working on its own 5G modem that isn't likely to see the light of day until 2024. Also, the list does not include countries like India where the 5G services are still rolling out.