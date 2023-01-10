Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out 2022 event. Now, the American tech giant is reportedly gearing up to launch new smartphones under the iPhone 15 lineup.

Some reports suggest Apple will launch its generation of iPhones in Q2 of 2023. However, the Cupertino-based tech firm has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.

Likewise, Apple is keeping key features and specs of the next iPhones under wraps. Yet, a report by MacRumors has divulged some pieces of vital information regarding the iPhone 15 series models ahead of launch.

According to the report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes all iPhone 15 series models will get the Dynamic Island feature. To those unaware, this fan-favourite feature is currently available only on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Aside from this, Apple is reportedly planning to bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 15 Pro models. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro series comprises iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (iPhone 15 Ultra).

The iPhone 15 series models are likely to sport the same screen size as the iPhone 14 series. However, all iPhone 15 models could come with the Dynamic Island feature.

To those unaware, Dynamic Island alludes to a pill-shaped element that ousts the notch on previously launched iPhones. Dynamic Island adopts different shapes to show multiple data including system alarms and Live Activities.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to boast at least six exclusive features, according to the report. The iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to get the following exclusive features.

Apple A17 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably pack the A17 Bionic chipset under the hood. This chip is fabbed on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will not get this next-generation chipset.

Increased RAM

According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro series models will ship with 8GB of RAM. The base model, on the other hand, will have 6GB of RAM.

Titanium frame

Apple will reportedly ditch stainless steel in favour of a titanium frame for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. Notably, the frame of the Apple Watch Ultra is made using titanium material.

USB-C port

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are likely to come with a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3 or USB 3.2 support. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could get USB 2.0 speed.

Solid-state buttons

The Pro models will reportedly feature solid-state power and volume buttons. Also, it might have a couple of additional Taptic Engines to provide the feeling of pressing a button.

Increased optical zoom

The iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a periscope telephoto lens. Unlike the 3x optical zoom available on the iPhone 14 Pro series, this will probably enable 6x zoom on the next iPhones.

Moreover, some reports suggest Apple is planning to offer the iPhone 15 Plus model for a lowered price. The company might also reorganize the entire iPhone 15 portfolio due to the disappointing sales of the iPhone 14 Plus.