In Northern Canada's remote regions, where conventional mobile coverage is largely absent, Rogers has launched a new Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile service in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX. The service moved out of beta on 9 December 2025, providing users with basic connectivity for texts, emergency alerts and app-based calls.

This shift is more than just the removal of dead zones; it offers a glimpse of a future in which satellites weave the world together. It has also reignited speculation about Musk's next possible gadget: the Tesla Pi Phone, a device some imagine blending automotive intelligence with orbital internet.

The Launch Lowdown

Rogers' service, the first of its kind from a Canadian provider, leverages Starlink satellites to connect unmodified smartphones in areas without cellular coverage. Post-beta, it now supports voice and video via apps like WhatsApp, plus navigation through Google Maps and weather updates from AccuWeather.

Compatibility kicks off with select Samsung and Google Pixel devices, with iPhones slated to join soon. Coverage spans south of the 58th parallel, expanding northward as more satellites launch weekly.

On X, @JordanONeil noted the app support rollout, highlighting integration with X itself for seamless posting on X from the backcountry.

Cellular Starlink Service Launches in Canada With App Support



As part of the post-beta launch, Canadian mobile carrier Rogers says the satellite connectivity now supports data to certain apps, including Google Maps, WhatsApp, X. https://t.co/x22NVN6fV6 — Jordan O'Neil (@JordanONeil) December 10, 2025

Who Pays What – And Who Doesn't

Rogers customers on plans i.e $70/month and higher will get access at no extra cost during the promotional window. While anyone else—such as lower-tier Rogers customers or new subscribers—can subscribe for £11.26 ($15) per month from the start.

It's a savvy move, bundling satellite perks with premium plans like the £57 ($76) 250GB global roaming beast. Businesses in mining or forestry can tap IoT tracking, though that's a separate enterprise affair.

As Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri quipped, 'We're proud to be the first and only provider in the country to offer this ground-breaking technology so Canadians can stay connected.'

Pi Phone: Myth or Imminent Musk Masterstroke?

Whispers of a Tesla Pi Phone have swirled since 2021, fuelled by Musk's empire spanning cars, rockets, and now satellite comms. With Starlink's direct-to-cell tech maturing—as evidenced by Rogers' launch and T-Mobile's US counterpart—enthusiasts dream of a handset that bypasses carriers entirely, beaming data from orbit.

Rumours paint it as a £600 ($789) marvel with free lifetime Starlink, solar charging, Neuralink brain links, and Tesla vehicle sync for summoning your Cybertruck via thought alone.

🔥 “The Tesla Pi Phone just nuked the entire smartphone industry. A $789 device with FREE Starlink, neural-engine features, and a battery system years ahead of Apple. Fans are calling it innovation — rivals call it a takeover. One thing’s certain: tech will never be the same.” pic.twitter.com/mViCvPHyzy — Commentary 𝐄lon 𝐌usk (@elon70669) December 9, 2025

Viral YouTube clips hype 2026 releases with titanium frames and five-day batteries, positioning it as Apple's nemesis.

Yet, Musk has repeatedly debunked it, stating in 2022 and reiterated in 2025 that Tesla isn't pursuing a phone unless giants like Apple stifle competition.

Fact-checkers label it a hoax, with edited images and fake announcements duping the gullible. SpaceX's recent 'Starlink Mobile' trademark hints at branded services, perhaps apps or accessories, but not a full-blown device. Still, with Starlink satellites multiplying and direct-to-cell partnerships proliferating, a Musk mobile isn't entirely far-fetched—imagine a phone that doubles as a car key, streams via satellites, and integrates with xAI's Grok for witty banter.

Critics warn it's vapourware, but if regulatory pressures mount, Musk might just flip the script. As one Reddit thread mused, it's less about need and more about Musk's penchant for disruption.

Rogers' Starlink gambit marks a small step for Canada, a giant leap for satellite telephony worldwide. Whether it paves the way for a Tesla Pi remains speculative, but Musk's ecosystem thrives on such audacity. As connectivity orbits ever closer, one thing's certain: the days of dropped calls in the wild are numbered, even if the Pi proves pie in the sky.