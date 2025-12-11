The gaming world's console wars extend beyond just frame rates and exclusive titles, now reaching into the realm of adult content consumption.

Recent trends show a surprising shift in how users access Pornhub, with one major console's traffic taking a nosedive while the other holds firm.

The Console War Hits the Adult Web

The Xbox Series X/S, which already struggles as the least-favoured gaming system, has now seen its appeal plummet, even on the largest adult website worldwide.

Since its release five years ago, the console has represented a significant letdown for Microsoft, with its steadily declining sales figures leaving it trailing considerably behind competitors, the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

A Strategic Retreat: Is the Xbox Giving Up?

Evidence of the console's struggles is apparent in Microsoft's shift in tactics over recent years, which has focused on games across multiple platforms and placed greater importance on the Game Pass membership offering. The message they deliver through advertising is unmistakable: the Xbox brand now encompasses all things and every platform.

Regrettably, this shift has brought an unintended consequence. If the Xbox Series X/S is no longer necessary for gaming, people are using it less for other activities, including adult content.

The Xbox's decline is stark in the adult site's 2025 yearly review: the console accounted for only 2% of all gaming system traffic. In sharp contrast, the PlayStation 5 dominated with a 66% share, while the PlayStation 4 maintained its 32% share.

The Damning Numbers: Xbox Plunges by 69%

The most critical figure is the annual change in system traffic: the Xbox's share plunged by a massive 69%. The PlayStation 4 also saw a usage reduction, though only 5%. Yet Sony's PlayStation 5 is establishing itself as the preferred platform for adult viewing, with its share rising 11% from 2024.

Although this initially appears trivial, it is, in reality, a serious indictment of the Xbox's standing in today's console industry, showing the brand has completely fallen from public consciousness. That staggering 69% decline suggests that the Xbox's overall utilisation—for both gaming and other functions—collapsed over the last year, particularly as many previously exclusive titles were either released on or confirmed for the PlayStation 5.

Tifa Leads the Pack, But Where Are the Men?

Turning to the most-searched game titles on the site, we find the expected, familiar names. Genshin Impact now heads this list, with Fortnite, Minecraft, Overwatch, and Pokémon making up the rest of the top five. Marvel Rivals is the sole newcomer in the top ten, landing at number six, just above The Sims 4, GTA 5, Resident Evil, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Looking at the most-searched figures from video games, fans of Tifa can be relieved as the Final Fantasy 7 star leads the pack. Following her are Lara Croft, Chun Li from Street Fighter, Overwatch's D.Va, and Ada Wong of Resident Evil fame.

It is worth noting that the top twenty contains no male figures at all; the highest-ranking is Nero from Devil May Cry 5, at number 21. Notably, a slime character from Genshin Impact is ranked 14th.

Beyond Games: The Ultimate Verdict

The clear conclusion from these traffic figures is that the struggle for console dominance extends far beyond game sales.

As Microsoft's platform usage continues to falter across all functions, including adult content, Sony's PlayStation 5 is cementing its position as the preferred, all-purpose screen for home entertainment. This data paints a stark picture: for many users, the Xbox is no longer the primary machine.