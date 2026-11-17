Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested on Monday, 16 November 2026, that artificial intelligence could be behind recent technology outages across the United States, citing an unnamed industry contact during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Earlier that day, customers of several major US banks reported difficulties accessing online banking services and processing transactions. The disruption followed a nationwide flight ground stop on Friday and an outage affecting Microsoft Outlook on Thursday.

US transportation officials linked Friday's ground stop to problems during an upgrade of the FAA's ageing communications network, rather than AI. Microsoft stated that Thursday's outage was 'not related to cyber' or artificial intelligence agents.

How Markwayne Mullin Explained the AI Theory

Mullin described approaching the technology industry for an explanation after consulting CISA. One contact suggested that programs capable of writing code and fixing themselves could overwhelm systems unable to accommodate the technology's speed.

The secretary referred to 'SI', meaning super intelligence. His account described a process in which software repairs could trigger further changes elsewhere, comparing it with alterations to a house.

'When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect.'

Mullin continued, 'And it causes the systems to be overrun that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today.'

His account did not identify a particular program or establish that such technology had caused any of the disruptions.

Mullin Relays CISA's Assessment

Hannity framed his question around public concern, referring to five consecutive issues and suggesting that some people were beginning to panic, particularly over banking. He sought reassurance for Americans affected by the outages.

Mullin told Hannity, 'I don't always believe in coincidences until I'm proven wrong.' He described the Department of Homeland Security's responsibilities across several areas, stating, 'We look at everything from sea, air, fiber, cyber, and land.'

He then outlined an assessment from CISA that treated the incidents separately.

He recounted its response as 'Sir, we're not seeing any traffic that would make us think that this is a cyber attack. They're all individually unrelated.'

On the AI theory, Mullin stated, 'And that kind of makes sense to me, because I can tell you with 98% certainty, we're not seeing a cyber attack.'

He also cited the absence of anyone claiming responsibility and described officials following traffic through systems. 'We're seeing the footprints going in. We're seeing the footprints go out.'

He did not explain how that percentage had been calculated. His account of CISA's assessment concerned whether the outages were connected or indicated an attack. It did not establish artificial intelligence as their cause.

The Tech Contact Mullin Would Not Name

Mullin described the person behind the alternative explanation as 'one guy that's very smart with tech'. The contact had requested that his name remain undisclosed, the secretary explained.

He explicitly ruled out Elon Musk, telling Hannity, 'No, it's not Elon, so let me just put that out.'

Although Mullin described the conversation as a briefing, he did not identify the contact's company or position.

Mullin dated the conversation to earlier that day and placed the briefing about three hours before the interview.