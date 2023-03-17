Apple is reportedly planning to launch many new products later this year. The American tech giant is expected to take the wraps off some of the most-awaited devices, including the long-rumoured Apple VR/AR headset, at WWDC 2023. This piece of information comes from reliable Apple analyst Mark Gurman.

However, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. Nevertheless, Apple's CEO Tim Cook sparked rumours surrounding an impending Apple AR/VR device by heaping praises on the new technologies during an interview. Now, leakers have discovered a major clue that suggests the headset's launch could be around the corner.

AppleDB contributor Aaron spotted the latest Apple source code release that comprises references to "realityOS." Aside from this, the recently discovered source code release mentions iOS and macOS, which are prevailing Apple systems. This shred of information has been verified by folks at 9To5Mac. To those unaware, realityOS is one of the monikers Apple's mixed reality operating system could carry.

Today’s realityOS leak appears to be based on extremely old code that Apple accidentally published to GirHub. The headset runs xrOS, not realityOS. https://t.co/S2XL4yxhGV https://t.co/A6WOCxCEku — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 16, 2023

The code has references to Reality Simulator, and it also mentions "Wolf," which could be the codename for realityOS, according to a report by Tom's Guide. It is worth noting that realityOS has previously been spotted in official Apple documentation. To recap, mentions of the new software were seen in App Store update logs, the new Apple Devices app, and a 2021 USPTO trademark not long ago.

Check outs that realityOS is an older name for xrOS given code that was checked at the same time contains “September 10, 2020”. I bet we see PLATFORM_WOLF change to PLATFORM_XROS once it is released. Wolf is to Apple Reality Pro as iPhone is to Purple. https://t.co/tKbF2WgwIv — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 16, 2023

The term XR (extended reality) encompasses mixed, virtual, and augmented reality. Although generic, the term separates Apple's OS from the rest. HTC also uses the term XR for its Vive XR Elite headset. However, it is unclear whether Apple will refer to its new operating system as realityOS. Alternatively, this turns out to be just a placeholder. In this case, Apple could reveal the official name during the headset's launch.

Apple VR/AR headset: What can you expect?

Past leaks suggest Apple is working on a lightweight virtual reality headset with HTC Vive XR Elite and Meta Quest Pro-like AR capabilities. Moreover, the headset is expected to carry the Apple Reality Pro moniker. However, it won't be linked to the Metaverse concept. On the downside, the headset isn't reportedly designed for extended periods of use.

The Apple VR/AR headset isn't likely to offer more than a couple of hours of battery life. According to one report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will promote XR as a communication and entertainment device for watching videos, calls, and gaming. However, there are slim chances the Apple Reality Pro will support these activities.

The word on the street is that the first generation of Apple's VR/AR headset will be made to help developers get used to augmented reality before the Apple Glasses become official. Regrettably, details about the AR specs' launch are scarce. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to release a more affordable headset version in the next few years.

Apple VR/AR headset expected release date

According to the latest rumours, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth is prepping to announce the Apple VR/AR headset at WWDC, although it is not generally a hardware event. Nevertheless, it will be a perfect opportunity for the company to showcase its headset and realityOS. In other words, we might glimpse the company's maiden VR/AR headset in the first week of June.

A report by The Financial Times claims Apple is gearing up to release the headset soon against the wishes of the design team. So, if the company doesn't show off the headset at WWDC, it will still likely be unveiled soon. Understandably, the company's industrial design team doesn't want the headset to launch until it's ready.

Apparently, the team wanted the headset to debut only after a few "lightweight AR glasses became technically feasible." Much to the team's chagrin, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, and operations chief Jeff Williams reportedly overruled these concerns. Sources told FT there was a lot of pressure regarding shipping the alleged Apple Reality Pro.