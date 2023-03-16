Apple unveiled many awe-inspiring devices, including the iPhone 14 series, at its Far Out 2022 event. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to spare no effort to build hype around its next-generation iPhones and other upcoming devices. The company is reportedly working on some exciting products slated to launch soon.

Aside from annual refreshes, the company could be prepping to announce a new hardware category later this year. So far, Apple has unveiled the yellow iPhone 14 and the second-generation HomePod. Moreover, the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 could go official in September.

According to a report by Tom's Guide, the company is probably planning to present an AirPods Max refresh, new M3 chip-backed Macs, and its first-ever AR/VR headset. The report suggests Apple could announce more products this year than anticipated. Here are the Apple devices slated to go official in 2023.

5 most-awaited Apple devices for 2023

Apple iPhone 15 series, iPhone SE Plus

The iPhone 15 series has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. For instance, the benchmark scores of the iPhone 15 Pro were recently revealed by Weibo user 用户937840. The upcoming iPhone models will likely bring major design changes and upgrades over the outgoing iPhone 14 range. Some reports indicate Apple will oust the Lightnight port and use the USB-C port for the 2023 iPhones.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than the current Pro models 😬



This will be the first Pro model price increase since the iPhone X



Source: Jeff Pu pic.twitter.com/niNjTcOTUP — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) March 15, 2023

Also, new iPhones will reportedly have curved edges. All iPhone 15 models could get the Dynamic Island as well. This feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro series. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup could pack the A17 Bionic chip and deliver a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Also, the iPhone 15 Pro could get Sony's upgraded LiDAR sensor.

Apple is reportedly working on the fourth-generation iPhone SE. However, the iPhone SE 4 isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon. Nevertheless, a report by MacWorld suggests a bigger version of the iPhone SE Plus could be in the offing this year. The report proposes this big iPhone will feature a Home button. Likewise, Apple could be prepping to unveil an Ultra-branded iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 9

Details about the Watch Series 9 are still scarce. However, Apple is reportedly prepping to reveal its next Apple Watch. Although the Watch Series 9 could be an incremental upgrade, it is expected to boast some notable improvements. For instance, the Watch Series 9 could feature a new health or movement sensor.

I don't disagree we've gone on too many tangents at this point.



I just hope apple watch series 9 or 10 get closer to 3-4 day battery my dude. I'm just not gonna settle for 1.5 days it's too much of a hassle — DALNK ʕ •ᴥ•ʔつ━☆・*ʰᵉˡˡᵒ*。 (@dalnktech) March 13, 2023

According to a report by Bloomberg, the next Apple Watch could offer blood glucose tracking. However, the successors of the Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch SE 2022 aren't likely to go official anytime soon. Nevertheless, the American tech firm could shed some light on its plans for the upcoming wearables when it announces the watchOS 10 for Apple Watch at WWDC.

Apple AR/VR headset

Apple is on the verge of making its debut in the mixed-reality hardware space. If rumours making rounds online are anything to go by, the company's much-awaited product could carry the 'Apple Reality Pro' moniker. Moreover, it will probably go official in the second half of this year. According to renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman, Apple could show off the headset at WWDC, which kicks off in June.

New reports say Apple's AR/VR headset is DEFINITELY coming at WWDC 👀‼️



This will be Apple's first truly new product category since the Apple Watch... pic.twitter.com/JeCWAyQFER — AppleTrack (@appltrack) March 12, 2023

However, the actual launch of the purported Apple Reality Pro isn't likely to happen until September. The Apple AR/VR headset will reportedly run virtual and augmented reality apps and feature many cameras for tracking a user's movements and surroundings. Under the hood, it could have the M2 chip paired with 16GB of RAM.

M3 silicon for Mac

Apple launched the M2 chip alongside the MacBook Air M2 in the summer of 2022. So, it is safe to assume that the company could be gearing up to launch the next-gen Apple chipset 12 months later. Regrettably, details about the M3 chip are few and far between. Still, the newfangled chipset is expected to offer better power efficiency and speedier performance.

Apple plans to launch a new MacBook Air with a 3nm M3 chip in the second half of 2023. A 15” model has also been rumored to launch



Source: DigiTimes pic.twitter.com/asPuILGD3A — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 26, 2023

Moreover, the M3 silicon might be fabbed on TSMC's 3nm process. Past leaks suggest that Apple is working on a MacBook Air (15-inch), a new iMac Pro, and the iMac 2023. Aside from this, the company is reportedly prepping to release updated iPads this year. It will be interesting to see whether these upcoming Apple devices will feature the power-packed M3 chipset. The chipset could be announced at WWDC 2023.

AirPods Max 2

Apple could be planning to launch the second-generation AirPods Max, given that the original AirPods Max turned two years old in December last year. Surprisingly, the rumour mill hasn't started churning out speculations surrounding the AirPods Max 2. Notably, Apple has a reputation for launching new AirPods each year. To recap, the AirPods Pro 2 went official in 2022.

(1/2)

I predict Apple's next important acoustic product refresh time is will be in 2H24-1H25. The following new products will likely start mass production in 2H24 at the earliest.

1. HomePod mini 2.

2. AirPods Max 2.

3. AirPods low-cost version. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 3, 2023

The updated version of the AirPods Max could cost less than its precursor. Still, it is expected to offer longer battery life and come in a more protective case. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes AirPods Pro 2 will not likely launch until 2024 or 2025. So, if Apple announces a new AirPods product this year, it will probably be an AirPods Max refresh.