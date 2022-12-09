Apple fans have been waiting with bated breath for the American tech giant's entry into the foldable smartphone segment. So, there are a lot of speculations surrounding a possible iPhone Fold.

Regrettably, Apple has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet. In other words, an iPhone Fold isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon.

The Cupertino-based tech firm is reportedly prepping to make its foray into the fast-growing segment. However, Apple might not mark its arrival by launching a foldable phone like other tech giants.

Apple reportedly does not want to make a folding iPhone because it won't gain any sort of notable advantage with a foldable form factor. Nonetheless, the company is working on a 20-inch foldable device, according to a report by The Elec.

This device could turn out to be a MacBook Pro. Also, the report suggests a smaller, foldable iPad could be in the offing. The 20-inch foldable Apple device will sport a 20.25 inches display in an unfolded state.

Likewise, the device will feature a 15.3-inch when folded. It is unclear whether Apple will provide a physical keyboard with this foldable device since it is still in an early stage of development.

Past leaks have indicated that the purported foldable device will come with a touchscreen keyboard. Notably, the 10-inch foldable device could oust Apple's iPad Mini lineup.

Regrettably, Apple's foldable devices aren't likely to hit store shelves anytime soon. In fact, some reports claim they won't see the light of day until 2024.

Ahead of the launch, Apple is reportedly prepping to incorporate OLED panels into these foldable devices. To those unaware, Apple currently offers OLED panels only with the iPhone and Apple Watch.

According to the report, the OLED iPad will break cover in 2024. It will be available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display options. Moreover, Apple will get the OLED panels for these iPads from Samsung Display from LG Display.

Some reports suggest that the Korean display manufacturers will provide foldable panels for Apple's foldable devices. The OLED MacBook was previously expected to launch in 2025, but the latest reports claim it will arrive in 2026.

The 10-inch foldable device might go official in 2025, while the 20-inch variant will probably launch in 2027.