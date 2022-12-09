Google is reportedly prepping to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in 2023. However, the American tech giant is keeping key details about this purported foldable device under wraps.

Dubbed Google Pixel Fold, the highly anticipated folding phone has been subject to a lot of speculation lately. Also, the device has made multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Now, a new set of Pixel Fold design renders has popped up on the internet. Aside from this, a myriad of key details about the impending Google foldable phone has been revealed.

The new pieces of vital information come from tipster OnLeaks. The noted leaker has teamed up with HowToISolve to share Pixel Fold's 5K renders.

The Pixel Fold will be Google's maiden foldable smartphone. Notably, the Fold will compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

To recap, equally reliable tipster Jon Prosser recently divulged some key details about the Pixel Fold via a leak. However, OnLeaks has provided additional information about the upcoming foldable phone in his latest leak.

For instance, OnLeaks has shed light on the Pixel Fold's display specifications and overall dimensions, The Fold will reportedly sport 7.69-inch (diagonally) tall inner display with bezels on top and bottom.

A front-mounted camera will sit inside the top bezel, There's another selfie camera placed inside the cover display's hole-punch cutout.

According to the tipster, the phone features a 5.79 inches tall outer display. Moreover, he suggests the Fold has a metal frame, and the chassis has antenna lines.

Interestingly, the camera module bears a striking resemblance to the camera sensor layout of the Pixel 7 Pro. The Fold has a rear-mounted visor, which isn't end-to-end like the Pixel 7-series.

The camera module is slightly protruding. It accommodates an LED flash, as well as three camera sensors. We can see a cutout for a microphone right below the LED flash.

There are tiny cutouts at the bottom edge, possibly to accommodate the microphones. The bottom edge also features a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port.

The secondary speaker is available inside cutouts on the top edge. The power button and volume rockers are available on the right edge.

According to OnLeaks, the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm. With the camera bump, the foldable phone will measure 8.3mm.