Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series smartphones in the first quarter of 2023 if the latest leaks turn out to be true. The next-gen S-series lineup is expected to boast notable upgrades over the outgoing S22 series.

Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 lineup could adopt an all-new design language. In other words, the next Galaxy S-series smartphones might not retain the outward appearance of the current S22 models.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced online in the form of leaked live images. These images give us a glimpse into the Ultra model's design and reveal details about its inner hardware.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a curved-edge display. Also, earlier reports claim the handset will have a thicker frame.

However, tipster No Name (@chunvn8888) has shared new live images that do not align with past leaks. The S23 Ultra appears to sport a flat display similar to the existing Galaxy S22 and S22+ smartphones.

Moreover, the S23 Ultra has a thin frame with a matte finish. The Galaxy S22 series, on the other hand, comes with a polished chrome finish.

The right spine features the volume rocker and the power button, whereas the left side does not house any button. The right side also accommodates a cutout for the mmWave 5G antenna.

The bottom edge features a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, primary mic, and a SIM tray. Thanks to the mirrored arrangement of the cutouts at the bottom, S23 Ultra users will be able to hold the phone horizontally without blocking the speaker.

The secondary mic sits inside a cutout at the top edge. The leaked images also reveal the rear panel of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in full glory.

According to a report by NDTV, the leaked images could belong to the Galaxy S23 Plus. According to the report, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to come with a curved-edge display and a slightly thicker frame.

Moreover, earlier reports suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have flatter sides to house the larger main camera. Also, the reversed arrangement of the bottom cutouts hints at the absence of the S-Pen stylus.

The space for the camera components is also rather small. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a mammoth rear camera setup.