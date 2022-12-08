Folding devices are garnering popularity among consumers. So, it is barely surprising to see leading manufacturers jump on the foldable phone bandwagon.

For instance, Google is reportedly working on its first-ever foldable phone dubbed Pixel Fold. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel Fold can lock horns with Samsung's Z Flip and Z Fold series.

It is no secret that the Korean smartphone giant is at the forefront of the foldable phone segment at the moment. However, it looks like Apple is also gearing up to make its foray into the foldable devices market.

Unlike the other tech behemoths, Apple might not enter the burgeoning segment by launching a foldable smartphone. The word on the street is that the American tech firm plans to use an OLED panel on its first folding MacBook Pro.

Foldable MacBook Release Date

Regrettably, this foldable MacBook isn't likely to see the light of day until 2026. The rumour mill has been churning out speculations about a folding Apple device for quite some time now.

Notably, rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone model began making the rounds online following Samsung's entry into the foldable device segment. Still, it is unclear whether an iPhone Fold is in the offing.

Supply chain analysts claim Apple is working on larger folding displays. According to a report by The Elec, Apple will unveil a foldable device that sports a 20.25-inch display.

Moreover, the device will feature a 15.3-inch display when folded. Now, this will reportedly turn out to be a MacBook Pro.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant will not likely launch the foldable MacBook until 2026 or 2027. In the meantime, Apple might adopt similar technology for some of its product lines.

Notably, the report has also shed light on the entire roadmap from the existing LCD devices to the upcoming foldable products.

The Roadmap

First, the iPad is slated to get an OLED panel in 2024. So, the upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will feature OLED panels. These OLED panels are reportedly been supplied by Samsung Display and LG Display.

The Apple OLED MacBooks are likely to launch in 2025. The company will unveil its first-ever foldable in the form of an iPad mini-sized product later that year.

The Elec claims Apple is highly unlikely to launch the purported iPhone Fold. The report implies an iPhone can't be folded due to its small size. Nevertheless, Apple might be ready to launch a 20.25-inch foldable MacBook in 2026 or 2027.