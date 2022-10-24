After the debut of the iPhone and iPad, the focus has turned to Apple's upcoming Mac lineup. While updates to the MacBook Pro are anticipated soon, a new report suggests a Mac Pro refresh is still in development for a 2023 release.

Most of Apple's key products have already been announced as part of its autumn launches, but there have been no changes to the Mac lineup. Amidst mounting speculations about Apple's Mac updates, it appears that at least one product will be released in 2023 rather than the expected 2022 launch, according to AppleInsider.com.

Apple is getting ready to replace the final Intel Mac in the lineup with the Apple Silicon Mac Pro, according to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg. Even with increased internal testing, it is anticipated that the model won't be ready for launch this year but will likely release in 2023.

The New MacBook Pro will reportedly feature chips that are twice to four times more powerful than the M2 Max, which will be called M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. The processors might include up to 256GB of memory, up to 24 or 48 CPU cores, and 76 to 152 graphics cores.

In one configuration being tested, according to Gurman, the setup consists of 76 graphics cores, a 24-core CPU with 16 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 192GB of memory.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are still scheduled for release "within the coming months," most likely in 2022, according to Gurman. The M2 Pro and M2 Max are two options; the latter is rumored to contain 12 cores total, including 8 performance cores and four efficiency cores, in addition to 38 graphics cores and up to 64GB of memory.