In context to what a smartphone user needs at a given moment, it would be advantageous to set shortcuts for certain functions on the main screen. On Android, users have more freedom on how to tweak the software according to their preferences. Another option would be to use pre-installed widgets on the home screen or download ones that are unavailable by default. iOS, on the other hand, might not be as versatile, but a new shortcut was recently discovered that allows owners to set a timer directly from the iPhone home screen.

This looks to be a handy trick for people who have no plans to switch from Apple's mobile OS ecosystem. Unlike Android wherein tech-savvy individuals can practically have their way when it comes to customisation, iOS is limited for security purpose. On an iPhone or iPad, setting a timer needs to be done via the Clock app. However, there appears to be a workaround that is even more accessible than the conventional process.

The iPhone timer trick is reportedly trending right now on a popular video-sharing social networking service. According to the Mirror, the original source is purportedly TikTok user @best.netflixmoviess. Interested users can search for "How to set the timer easily from the home screen," to access the video tutorial.

It starts by unlocking iOS handset followed by upward swipe gesture from the bottom left corner of the home screen. This opens the control panel menu with several options that could be toggled. Next is to tap and hold the timer icon which then opens a column. What follows is to simply swipe up or down to choose the appropriate duration (it ranges from one minute up to two hours). To begin just tap on the green start button and it is good to go.

While this process might have been already available for a while now, the sensational number of views it has garnered on TikTok could imply that not a lot of iPhone users are aware of it. In addition to this iOS home screen timer shortcut, it has been hinted that the upcoming iOS 14 will bring a host of enhancements to the table.