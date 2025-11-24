An Australian man who rushed Ariana Grande at a film premiere has been deported from Singapore as authorities confirmed final penalties for his actions. His case drew significant public attention due to the security breach at a major event and his history of confronting multiple celebrities in the past.

Australian national Johnson Wen, 26, was sentenced to nine days in prison for being a public nuisance. He has also been barred from re-entering Singapore, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, which confirmed that he is no longer permitted to return.

Police stated that Wen had pushed past photographers and charged at Ariana Grande during the Asian premiere of 'Wicked: For Good' on 13 November. Co-star Cynthia Erivo intervened and pulled him away from the singer before security restrained him. Authorities later revealed that Wen had attempted to intrude on the event twice before the incident captured public attention. Security officers reported that he made a second attempt to jump the barricades before being pinned down.

History Of Disruptive Incidents

Wen is known for previously disrupting concerts and celebrity appearances, including jumping on stage at Katy Perry's Sydney concert in June this year. Reports also link him to past attempts to approach other high-profile performers such as The Weeknd and The Chainsmokers at live events. His behaviour at the Singapore premiere aligned with this pattern of unauthorised confrontations.

@iemwanderer Johnson Wen rushed onto the stage during #KatyPerry Lifetimes Tour concert in Sydney this year. And guess what, he did it again! He jumped a barricade at the premiere of #ArianaGrande in Singapore on 13th November 2025. He’s back at it again. #facebookreelsviral #viraltoday #viralreelsシ ♬ original sound - iEmWanderer

The incident caused widespread criticism, as many argued that the sudden physical contact could have retraumatised Grande. The singer has previously said she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder following the bombing at her Manchester concert on 22 May 2017, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

Court Findings And Judge's Remarks

During Wen's trial, the court heard that he had repeatedly attempted to approach the red carpet area throughout the evening. He later posted videos thanking Grande for allowing him onto the carpet and claiming he was 'free', despite having been removed by security. Police arrested him the following day and charged him with public nuisance, to which he pleaded guilty.

District Judge Christopher Goh, as reported by Channel News Asia, described Wen as 'attention seeking'. He stated that Wen was wrong to believe he would not face consequences for his conduct at the premiere. His comments formed part of the final ruling ahead of Wen's deportation.

Reactions From Those Involved

Ariana Grande has not commented on the case. Cynthia Erivo, however, in a TODAY show appearance said she 'just wanted to make sure my friend was safe'. She added that although she did not believe Wen intended harm, it was impossible to assess his intent in the moment, and her immediate reaction was to protect Grande.

Footage from the event showed Erivo stepping between Wen and Grande as security officers moved in. Officials later confirmed that the incident was incorporated into the investigation, along with witness statements and event recordings. These materials supported the conclusion that Wen had acted without authorisation and in breach of event protocols.

Case Closure And Continuing Restrictions

Authorities confirmed that Wen's sentence was served before he was deported. He has now been formally banned from returning to Singapore, completing the list of penalties outlined by the court. Officials stated that the ban aligns with immigration measures taken in cases involving security breaches at large public events.

The court ruling marks the end of the case, though Singaporean police emphasised that event security protocols will continue to be reviewed. No further action is expected unless Wen attempts to enter Singapore again despite the prohibition in place. The finalisation of the penalties has effectively closed proceedings relating to the high-profile intrusion.