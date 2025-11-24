Ariana Grande tested positive for COVID-19 while she was doing the Wicked: For Good press tour. Her brother, Frankie Grande, has a positive update about the 'Bang Bang' songstress that her fans would surely be pleased to hear.

Ariana Grande Is 'Doing Well' Amid COVID-19 Battle

A day after Ariana Grande announced her COVID-19 diagnosis, Frankie assured fans through E! News that they should not be worried because 'she's doing well.

'As her brother, I send her all the love and healing vibes in the world. She's working so much,' Frankie said of Ariana.

Frankie noted that COVID is no longer as fatal as before, saying, 'We've all had COVID at this point.' He is also confident that his sister will recover.

'We know that she's going to be fine,' Frankie continued.

Frankie Praises Ariana's Performance on Wicked

Frankie did not hold back when it came to acknowledging his younger sibling's talent. He even found Ariana's return to the franchise 'fantastic'.

Ariana plays Glinda the Good, opposite Cynthia Erivo's Wicked Witch. The musical film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode, to name a few. Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage was also part of the project, voicing Doctor Dillamond, a talking goat who teaches at Shiz University.

Even though Ariana is best known for her singing, she has an extensive acting portfolio. It is evident when she shared the screen with Erivo, a critically acclaimed actress and singer who has won a Tony Award and been nominated for Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes.

Frankie couldn't be prouder of Ariana. He has already watched Wicked four times and still found it 'spectacular'. He was also in awe of his sister's acting skills and encouraged others to watch the Wicked sequel.

'It gets better every single time,' Frankie shared. 'I learn something new about my sister's character every single time I watch her. Her acting is masterful. Her craft is on full display, and I encourage everybody to go see it.'

Ariana Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

On Thursday, 20 November, Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Story to publicly announce her COVID-19 diagnosis. It happened after her high-spirited appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she showed off her wand skills.

Due to her condition, Ariana will not be able to join her co-star Erivo on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She will also miss the Q&A discussion about Wicked: For Good that has been on her calendar.

Ariana Grande's PTSD Triggered During Wicked Premiere in Singapore

Before her COVID-19 health battle, Ariana Grande had to deal with an incident that reportedly triggered her PTSD. A fan passed her security personnel by jumping a barrier and grabbed her during the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

Grande was caught off guard, and an insider claimed that the incident triggered her PTSD. The Side to Side singer has 'never been the same' following the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert in March 2017.

The man who grabbed Ariana was identified as Johnson Wen from Australia. He was sentenced to nine days in prison and is now 'barred from re-entering Singapore,' BBC reported.