Aspyn Ovard has shared a heartbreaking family revelation on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, saying that one of her three daughters has terminal cancer.

The 30-year-old reality star made the emotional confession during the show's premiere episode on 12 November 2026. Speaking through tears in a confessional interview, Ovard described how quickly her family's life changed after the diagnosis.

Her remarks offered a glimpse into the emotional strain the family has faced while navigating the child's illness.

What Did Aspyn Ovard Reveal About Her Daughter?

Ovard, who shares three daughters with her ex-husband, Parker Ferris, said the diagnosis came unexpectedly.

'Everything happened so, just out of nowhere,' she recalled during the programme. 'One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn't.'

The mother of three described the shock of hearing the news, saying she had struggled to imagine doctors telling her that her child had cancer and that the illness was terminal.

'You can't fathom that they're actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it's terminal,' she said.

Ovard also spoke about the uncertainty surrounding her daughter's future, saying: 'She could be gone in a month; we don't know.'

She added that she had been living with that uncertainty for more than three years.

The episode did not identify which of Ovard's daughters had received the diagnosis. She and Ferris share three daughters: Cove, Lola and Elle. The specific type of cancer was also not disclosed.

What Did Aspyn Ovard Say About Her Relationship With Ferris?

Ovard also discussed how the family crisis unfolded against the backdrop of an already strained marriage.

She said her relationship with Ferris had reached a breaking point before the family received the devastating health news, explaining that their marriage was already struggling to survive.

'My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this,' Ovard said. 'We weren't even going to make it through before this happened.'

Her comments suggested that the diagnosis placed further emotional pressure on a relationship that was already experiencing difficulties.

Ovard's account offered insight into the challenges she and Ferris faced as they navigated their daughter's illness alongside their marital problems.

What Has Aspyn Ovard Said About Living With Uncertainty?

Ovard's emotional account highlighted the uncertainty she and Ferris have faced while navigating their daughter's illness.

She said she had been living with the possibility of losing her child for more than three years, describing the emotional strain of not knowing what the future might hold.

Although she spoke openly about her fears, Ovard did not reveal which of her three daughters was affected or disclose further details about the child's medical condition.